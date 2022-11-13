Angel Correa is one of the most important Argentine strikers today, having a good consideration by Diego Simeone in his current teams, Atletico Madrid. However, he will not go to Qatar and here we tell you the reasons.

Angel Correa has been a regular in the last calls of the Argentine team. He was part of the team that, after more than two decades without titles, won the Copa America and also had an excellent performance in the Conmebol qualifiers, where they finished second, qualifying for the World Cup several Matchdays before.

Angel Correa, 27, will miss an important chance after something similar happened to him in the last World Cup, when he was 23 years old. The player born in Rosario began his career at San Lorenzo, a team in which he played for two seasons, before moving on to Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid.

There he continued to grow not so much as a great goal scorer, but rather as a player who complicated rival defenders and knew how to create space and, above all, distribute assists to teammates so that they could score. Undoubtedly a player with great talent, despite which he will not attend the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Why is Angel Correa missing the Qatar 2022 World Cup?

Unlike what happened with his teammate Giovani Lo Celso, who was left out due to injury, Angel Correa does not have any physical problems. His absence in Qatar 2022 is due to a decision by coach Lionel Scaloni, who finally left him out of the squad, this being the second time that Rosario was left out when it was thought that he would go.

What is the reason for this decision by Scaloni? Although it is not something that I know for sure, it is most likely due to the large number of high-level strikers that Argentina has: Lionel Messi, Lautaro Martinez, Nicolas Gonzalez, Angel Di Maria, etc. Dybala was in doubt until almost the end, although it was later confirmed that the World Cup will come. Probably had it not been so, Correa would have been his replacement.

