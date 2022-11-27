Brazil will face Switzerland for their second round match at the 2022 World Cup group stage. However, they will have some absences, including Danilo. Here, check out why the defender won't be playing.

While Brazil started the World Cup with a convincing 2-0 win over Serbia, the match ended on a sad note when Neymar had to leave the picth before the final whistle. The PSG star suffered an ankle injury, after receiving many fouls during the game.

Meanwhile, the Juventus defender came to the tournament in a great state of form, and has played 20 games across all competitions for his club this term. Here, check out why he won’t be playing against Switzerland. And, if you want to check all the possible results of the tournament, don't miss our 2022 World Cup simulator.

Why is Brazil’s Danilo missing the match against Switzerland?

Like Neymar, Danilo also suffered an injury on his ankle. Brazil’s doctor Rodrigo Lasmar confirmed on Friday (Nov. 25) that the defender has a “small bone edema and a medial ligament injury” on his left ankle.

Lasmar said that Danilo and Neymar were “undergoing treatment” and they knew they could not play against Switzerland. However, they would “remain in treatment with our goal of trying to get them back in time for this competition,” the doctor said in a video.

Coincidentally, Danilo suffered the same injury four years ago in Russia. He suffered an ankle sprain during their opener against Switzerland and never played again in the tournament. In press conference, Tite resufed to say who will replace him.

