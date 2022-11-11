The FIFA World Cup will be full of players coming from the best teams in the world, but Manchester United’s David de Gea will not be in it. Find out why the goalkeeper won’t play for Spain in Qatar 2022.

Before every FIFA World Cup, the talks always focus on the rosters picked by the head coaches. In particular, the players who were supposed to be in but for some reason didn’t make the cut are in the middle of the discussion. This time it was David de Gea someone who wasn’t called for Qatar 2022, in his case to play for Spain.

There are some big names that won’t be attending the FIFA World Cup. A top candidate like France has both Paul Pogba and N’Golo Kante out, though in those situations their respective injuries were the reason. Some others didn’t have enough talent in their squads to even qualify to the main event, such as Erling Haaland in Norway or Mohamed Salah in Egypt.

Although Manchester United’s goalkeeper enters a different category than all of them as to why he will not be a part of this important tournament. One in which his fellow Spaniard Sergio Ramos was also included. Stay here to know why de Gea will miss Qatar 2022.

Why is David de Gea missing the Qatar 2022 World Cup?

Spain go to Qatar 2022 as one of the favorites to take home the FIFA World Cup title. The explanation behind their possibilities lies in all the talent they have in their squad. Only a handful of national teams can brag about having a better roster than them.

Although there is still surprise for some of the big names that head coach Luis Enrique opted to cut. PSG’s Ramos is certainly one of them, but Liverpool’s Thiago Alcántara should be right up there in the list. These cases connect with de Gea’s because the reasoning of Enrique also applied with him. The coach chose to go younger in almost every position where he could.

The final list ended up having Unai Simon (25) of Athletic Bilbao, Robert Sánchez (24) of Brighton, and David Raya (27) of Brentford. All of them had the edge in that regard. That’s why the 32-year-old goalkeeper of Manchester United will not be in Qatar 2022. One other thing worth mentioning is that his absence has been known for a while since he didn’t even make the 55-man preliminary roster.

