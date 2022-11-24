Uruguay have finally started their campaign at Qatar 2022 after a long wait. In their first game in this year's FIFA World Cup against South Korea, many were surprised not to see Fernando Muslera between the sticks.

Qatar 2022: Why is Fernando Muslera not starting for Uruguay vs. South Korea?

The wait is over. Uruguay's campaign at Qatar 2022 has finally gotten underway, as La Celeste take on South Korea on Matchday 1 of Group H. This time, veteran goalkeeper Fernando Muslera is not starting for the two-time world champions.

Muslera, who along with other Uruguayan veterans was called up for a fourth FIFA World Cup, is sitting on the bench while Sergio Rochet puts on the gloves for Diego Alonso's side.

Another notable absence in the starting lineup is Edinson Cavani, with Darwin Nuñez and Facundo Pellistri joining Luis Suarez up front. Here, let's take a look at why Muslera is not the starting goalkeeper.

Why is Fernando Muslera not Uruguay's starting goalkeeper?

Fernando Muslera is not starting for Uruguay against South Korea because head coach Diego Alonso preferred Sergio Rochet over him. While Muslera was the starter during much of Oscar Washington Tabarez's tenure, when Alonso took over, he was still recovering from a knee injury sustained in December 2021.

Uruguay ended up qualifying to Qatar with Rochet between the sticks, so Alonso decided to keep the Nacional man in the lineup. Using this World Cup Predictor, you can see every potential outcome of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Enjoy all the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup matches from the United States through FuboTV. Click here and to take advantage of their 7-day free trial offer.