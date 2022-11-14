Portugal will try to win the 2022 World Cup in Qatar with a 26-man roster that includes stars such as Cristiano Ronaldo and Bernardo Silva. However, Gonçalo Guedes, who was key for their 2019 UEFA Nations League title, won't be in the tournament. Check out why.

The 2022 World Cup starts this November 20th, and one of the favorite teams to go far in the tournament is Portugal. Coach Fernando Santos’ 26-roster is filled with talented players, including star Cristiano Ronaldo. However, there are some names missing, including Gonçalo Guedes.

The Portuguese will compete against tough rivals such as Uruguay, Ghana and South Korea in Group H, and they will try to win the top spot. If you want to know all the possible results or combinations, you can try our 2022 World Cup simulator.

With names such as Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes and Bernardo Silva, Portugal have one of the strongest squads. However, many fans are wondering why Guedes didn’t make it into the roster. Check out why he wasn’t called to go to Qatar with the national team.

Why is Gonçalo Guedes missing the Qatar 2022 World Cup?

Guedes, 25, debuted in the national team in 2015, and became a regular player in 2017, when he played for Valencia. He was key in achieving the 2019 UEFA Nations League with a goal in the final against the Netherlands. Meanwhile, in the last edition of the competition, he played three games and scored one goal.

However, his bad start at Wolverhampton Wanderers condemned him. He has played eleven games and just recently scored his first goal in the 3-2 loss against Brighton & Hove Albion

last weekend in the Premier League.

Fernando Santos has chosen six attackers for the World Cup: Ronaldo (Manchester United), Joao Félix (Atlético de Madrid), Ricardo Horta (SC Braga), Rafael Leao (AC Milan), André Silva (RB Leipzig) and Gonçalo Ramos (SL Benfica).