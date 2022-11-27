Leroy Sane is one of the best German players with Bayern Munich, but he won't start the crucial game against Spain. Read here to find out why Hansi Flick took this incredible decision.

In the most expected match of the group stage in the World Cup, a superstar like Leroy Sane is not starting for Germany. Two World Champions clash in Qatar 2022 with a lot at stake in Group E and many people believed Sane would be an indispensable player for manager Hansi Flick.

The striker is having a great season with Bayern Munich scoring nine goals in all competitions (Bundesliga and Champions League). He was a constant name during the UEFA qualifiers and the UEFA Nations League, but, he isn't in the starting lineup at Al Bayt Stadium.

It's a surprisging move for Germany after what happened in the opener at Qatar. In one of the biggest surprises of the World Cup, Japan came back and took the victory (2-1). This means the Germans are on the verge of elimination for an incredible second consecutive time. In Russia 2018, Germany couldn't surpass the group stage against rivals like Mexico, Sweden and South Korea. Leroy Sane was supposed to rescue this team and here you'll find why he is not starting.

Why is Leroy Sane not playing in Germany vs Spain?

Leroy Sane is dealing with a knee injury which happened just a few days before the beginning of the Qatar 2022 World Cup. The 26-year old missed the final practice prior to that game with Japan and was oficially ruled out from the opener.

However, Leroy Sane came back to practice and many people thought he would be a starter for Germany in their crucial match of Group E against a contender like Spain. That didn't happen. The good news for Germany is that Sane is available to come from the bench if needed.

