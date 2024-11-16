NBA News: James Harden names the greatest three-point shooter of all time, excludes Stephen Curry

Los Angeles Clippers star James Harden recently reached a remarkable milestone, further cementing his status as one of the most accomplished players in NBA history. Reflecting on his achievement, Harden offered an unexpected take regarding Stephen Curry.

On Friday, the Los Angeles Clippers fell 125-104 to the Houston Rockets at the Toyota Center in the opening round of the NBA Cup. Despite the defeat, James Harden delivered an impressive performance, leading his team with 21 points in 31 minutes on the court. His shooting included 3 three-pointers out of 9 attempts, pushing him to a significant career milestone: he became the player with the second-most three-pointers in NBA history, trailing only Stephen Curry.

Since entering the league in 2009, Harden has made 2,973 three-pointers, tying him with Boston Celtics legend Ray Allen for the second-most in NBA history. Harden is likely to surpass Allen as early as this Sunday against the Utah Jazz, solidifying his hold on the position. However, he still trails far behind Stephen Curry, the all-time leader.

In a recent conversation with journalist Shams Charania, Harden jokingly dismissed Curry from the three-point shooter rankings. “Steph don’t count,” James said with a smile, referring to the unparalleled dominance of the Golden State Warriors guard. “I’m going to consider myself number one,” he added, making it clear he was speaking in a lighthearted tone.

Harden’s comments acknowledged Curry’s place in a league of his own when it comes to three-pointers. Curry’s staggering total of 3,779 three-pointers over 15 seasons with the Warriors places him nearly 1,000 makes ahead of his closest rivals, a testament to his unmatched shooting ability. Even Harden has previously admitted that Steph is “the greatest shooter we’ve ever seen.”

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors reacts after he made a three-point basket on James Harden #1 of the LA Clippers at Chase Center on February 14, 2024 in San Francisco, California.

Harden’s evolution as a three-point shooter

James Harden’s 15-year NBA career has been defined by consistent excellence, and his three-point shooting is a key reflection of that. Early in his career with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Harden’s contributions from beyond the arc were modest, averaging just 1.46 three-pointers per game.

His move to the Houston Rockets in 2012 marked a turning point. As the franchise’s centerpiece, Harden evolved into one of the league’s premier scorers. His three-point numbers surged, peaking at an average of 4.8 makes per game during the 2018/19 season—around the time when he earned the NBA MVP award.

Though his numbers have slightly tapered off during stints with the Brooklyn Nets, Philadelphia 76ers, and now the Clippers, Harden has maintained a level of consistency that places him among the greats. His prolific shooting and versatility have solidified his reputation as one of the best players in NBA history.

