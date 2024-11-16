NCAAF News: Lakers star LeBron James strongly reacts after another Buffaloes victory

The Colorado Buffaloes, led by Deion Sanders, secured another victory this season in the NCAAF, and none other than Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James voiced his thoughts on the win.

The Colorado Buffaloes, one of the breakout teams this season in the NCAAF, secured another victory and are slowly closing in on the regular season’s conclusion in the best possible way. Led by Deion Sanders, who has been enjoying a fantastic season, they earned their eighth win. In light of this, none other than Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James made his thoughts clear.

Colorado’s dominant 49-24 victory over Utah, led by an outstanding Travis Hunter, gives the Buffaloes an 8-2 record, positioning them as one of the top teams of the season.

One of the greatest players in NBA history often uses his social media to comment on various moments in sports. In this case, following Colorado‘s dominant win over Utah, he didn’t miss the opportunity to share his thoughts once again through his X (Formerly Twitter) account @KingJames.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I don’t hear non of those @CUBuffsFootball @DeionSanders HATERS being up front and loud! They’re in hiding now!. Coach Prime said “We Coming”. Well it’s “We Here” now. Love what’s going on there in Boulder,” LeBron stated.

Advertisement

@KingJames

Advertisement

The Buffaloes continue their strong run in the NCAAF

While Utah may not have seemed like the toughest opponent of the three remaining on their regular-season schedule, Deion Sanders’ squad knew it wouldn’t be an easy game. They showcased all their talent to pull off the victory.

Advertisement

see also Former Patriots QB makes something clear about Deion Sanders' future in NCAAF

Once again, Travis Hunter proved why he is one of the serious contenders for the Heisman Trophy. On offense, he caught five passes for 55 yards, consistently providing quarterback Shedeur Sanders with a reliable target in critical moments.

On the defensive side, Hunter intercepted opposing quarterback Isaac Wilson, giving his team a great opportunity to recover the ball.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Colorado’s final two games

Deion Sanders’ Buffaloes are slowly approaching the final stretch of the regular season, with only two games remaining before the Big 12 Championship Game.

Advertisement

The first of the two will be next Saturday, November 23, when Colorado travels to Missouri to face none other than Kansas, undoubtedly a high-stakes matchup.

Advertisement

The second game will feature Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter’s team facing off against Oklahoma State. This matchup will take place in Boulder, Colorado, on November 29.