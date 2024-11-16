Where to watch New Orleans Pelicans vs Los Angeles Lakers live in the USA: 2024 NBA regular season game

New Orleans Pelicans play against Los Angeles in a 2024 NBA regular season showdown. Here's everything you need to know about when, where, and how to watch this exciting game live in the USA.

New Orleans Pelicans and Los Angeles Lakers will face against each other in an interesting 2024 NBA regular season game. Fans won’t want to miss a second of this action-packed showdown, with game times and streaming details available here to ensure they catch all the excitement from start to finish.

The Los Angeles Lakers are back in the hunt for the Western Conference lead after overcoming a shaky start to the season. Under the leadership of LeBron James and rising talent Bronny James, the Lakers are gaining momentum, aiming to extend their win streak and climb the standings.

Next up, they face the struggling New Orleans Pelicans, who currently sit at the bottom of the West but are looking for a breakthrough to reverse their early-season misfortunes. While the Pelicans need a win to begin their turnaround, the Lakers are determined to solidify their position at the top.

When will the New Orleans Pelicans vs Los Angeles Lakers match be played?

New Orleans Pelicans take on Los Angeles Lakers this Saturday, November 16, for the 2024 NBA regular season. The game will start at 8:00 PM (ET).

Brandon Ingram of the New Orleans Pelicans – Sean Gardner/Getty Images

New Orleans Pelicans vs Los Angeles Lakers: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch New Orleans Pelicans vs Los Angeles Lakers in the USA

Catch the 2024 NBA regular season matchup between New Orleans Pelicans and Los Angeles Lakers in the USA on Fubo (free trial). Other options: SportsNet LA.