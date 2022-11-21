The Netherlands make their debut at Qatar 2022 against Senegal on Matchday 1 of Group A. Unfortunately, Barcelona forward Memphis Depay won't start for this game.

The moment has come. With Qatar 2022 underway, the FIFA World Cup is the only thing every soccer fan is talking about right now, and we can't blame them. The Netherlands head into the tournament with high aspirations, having missed Russia 2018.

Louis van Gaal, who led the nation to a third-place finish in Brazil 2014, is once again at the helm of the Dutch team for this exciting tournament. The Netherlands were drawn into Group A, along with the host nation, Ecuador, and Senegal.

The Oranje make their debut in Qatar against the African champions, who will suffer a notable absence as Sadio Mane was ruled out for the World Cup. But the Netherlands will miss a key player from the start as well.

Why is Memphis Depay not starting for Netherlands vs. Senegal

Memphis Depay is not starting for the Netherlands against Senegal due to thigh problems. The Barcelona forward has been on the sidelines due to this issue since October, and even though he tried, he wasn't ready to start.

Depay, however, could still take part in this game as he's having a place on the bench. If his recovery goes well, he could be back in the starting eleven for the second matchday against Ecuador.