Spain have just submitted their roster for the FIFA World Cup. But head coach Luis Henrique decided to leave a big name out of the list. Find out why Sergio Ramos will not play in Qatar 2022.

The FIFA World Cup is an event that includes most of the best players around the globe. However, there are always some names that aren’t part of it, whether it’s because of their squads not qualifying or due to their head coaches leaving them out. Spain did make it to Qatar 2022, so its curious why Sergio Ramos isn’t going to play in it.

Ramos appears undoubtedly as one of the biggest names to be left out of the tournament. Some cases like Manchester City’s Erling Haaland in Norway or Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah in Egypt have the lack of talent around them as the explanation. Though that’s clearly not the case in Spain since they are candidates to get the title.

PSG’s defender must be devastated for it would have represented his fifth World Cup appearance. That prestigious feat is something that both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are set to achieve, but now he won’t. Check out why the experienced player will be absent in Qatar 2022.

Why is Sergio Ramos missing the Qatar 2022 World Cup?

The Spanish national team was drawn in group E along with Germany, Costa Rica and Japan, although the PSG player will not be facing any of these opponents. Such a recognizable star being left out certainly deserves a lot of headlines. But the last couple of years pointed to an absence in the main event as a logic outcome.

In his case, the competition for a spot was not going to be an easy one. Head coach Luis Henrique opted for defenders like Aymeric Laporte, Eric García and Pau Torres. Though his injuries may have been the biggest reason for the cut. Ramos is healthy now, which has been something unusual since 2020. The last months of his long-standing stint in Real Madrid didn’t see him much in the field.

That led to a disagreement with club president Florentino Perez over his contract extension that ultimately sent him to PSG. But his first year in France had him most of the time watching games from the stands with lingering injuries. Those issues led to him last playing for Spain in March of 2021, so it shouldn’t be too surprising he will not be in Qatar 2022.

