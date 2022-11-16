At 25-years old, Tammy Abraham seemed to be ready for a spot with England in the 2022 World Cup. In this article, you'll find out the reasons why the promising striker will not play in Qatar.

In the summer of 2021, Tammy Abraham's potential seemed to be on the rise when AS Roma signed him to a four-year contract after paying a $40 million transfer fee to Chelsea. He was supposed to be the next star in the Serie A and, most certainly, that would have secured him a ticket for the World Cup with England.

Gareth Southgate's squad are favorites to win the trophy for the first time since 1966. The Three Lions will play in Group B with Iran, Wales and the United States. Last year, they had a remarkable performance reaching the UEFA Euro final at home, which they lost to Italy.

Tammy Abraham showed flashes of his talent for many years. He scored 23 goals loaned to Bristol City (2016-2017) and 25 goals in his breakthrough season on 2018-2019 with Aston Villa. However, he never shined with Chelsea, owner of his rights, so Italy became the next adventure. It was the last chance to get a spot with England.

Why is Tammy Abraham missing the Qatar 2022 World Cup?

Tammy Abraham had the chance to represent Nigeria before receiving his first call for the English National Team. After a huge controversy in the African country when he snubbed them, because his father seemed to have an agreement with the Nigerian Federation, Abraham chose England.

Though the forward had played for England in a 2017 friendly against Germany, the door remained open for Nigeria until he finally made his official senior debut with the Three Lions two years later in a UEFA Euro qualifier facing the Czech Republic. From that moment on, Abraham remained on Gareth Southgate's radar.

The problem for Abraham was the lack of goals this semester with AS Roma (3 goals in 15 matches at Serie A). That's why in the end, he was surpassed in England's roster by names such as Harry Kane, Phil Foden, Raheem Sterling, Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka, Jack Grealish and Callum Wilson.