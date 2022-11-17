It's been a long wait, but Qatar 2022 is finally here. Many may wonder whether the video assistant referee (VAR) will be used in the upcoming FIFA World Cup, which is why we bring you the answer.

The FIFA World Cup fever is through the roof. Four and a half years later, fans will finally get to enjoy the most important tournament in soccer. Qatar 2022 is upon us, and it's the only thing world soccer care about.

With the group stage set, the tournament will take place from November 20 to December 18 in the Asian country. The host nation and Ecuador face off in the inaugural game, setting the tone for the highly anticipated competition.

Of course, the World Cup gathers both the diehard soccer fans and the occasional audience that is attracted by this unique event rather than the typical club season. Therefore, many may wonder whether video assistant referee (VAR) will be part of this World Cup.

Will VAR be used in Qatar 2022?

For those who were wondering, the answer is yes, VAR technology will be used during the Qatar 2022 World Cup. It won't be the first edition with this tool, though, as it was already introduced in Russia 2018.

But this tournament will have the addition of a new technology, which is the semi-automated offside technology to help VAR officials and on-field referees to make more accurate decisions regarding offside situations.

