In his fifth World Cup participation, Poland captain Robert Lewandowski has finally scored a goal, tying Brazil legend Pele for the all-time record of 77 international goals. Here, check out the funniest memes and reactions.

When Group C's leaders Saudi Arabia took the field against Poland in the second 2022 World Cup Group Stage round, few people had expected much. The Saudis, who shocked Argentina 2-1 in their first match in a spectacular manner, turned their attention to Robert Lewandowski as they sought to become just the second team in tournament history to advance to the next stage.

To do this, they needed to win here and avoid losing in their last game against Mexico, which would have been a formidable challenge. That was easier said than done, however, since their win against Argentina was just their second in 13 World Cup matches, during which they were beaten by a combined score of 34-8.

Meanwhile, a goal from Piotr Zielinski gave the Polish national team a 1-0 lead as they searched for their first victory in Qatar. In the win, there was another reason for celebration as Robert Lewandowski finally broke his World Cup duck.

Qatar 2022: Best memes and reactions of Robert Lewandowski's first World Cup goal

When Abdulellah Al-Malki misplayed the ball just outside the area, the Barcelona striker pounced on the opportunity, composing himself in the face of an onrushing Mohammed Alowais, and calmly slotted the ball to the right of the goalkeeper. Take a look at some of the most interesting reactions and memes of Lewandowski's goal.