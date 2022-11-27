South Korea will come against Ghana on Monday at the Education City Stadium for Matchday 2 of Group H of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Check out here the probable lineups for this match.

South Korea and Ghana will meet at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan on the second matchday of the 2022 Qatar World Cup Group Stage on Monday, November 28, 2022, at 8:00 AM (ET). Here, you will find the expected lineups of both teams that will appear in this Group H Matchday 2 soccer game. You can watch it on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States.

This will be their 10th overall meeting. Interestingly, there are no favorites in head-to-head clashes, as both Ghana of CAF and South Korea of AFC have four wins apiece so far. Thus, the remaining match has ended in a draw.

Their last game was played on June 9, 2014, and it ended in a comfortable 4-0 win for the Black Stars in an International Friendly. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time since then, this time in the early stages of Qatar 2022.

South Korea probable lineup

When Son Heung-min returned to action for South Korea against Uruguay while wearing a protective mask due to his recent eye socket fracture, supporters were ecstatic. Bento now has nothing to worry about, so he should have no qualms about sending out the same starting eleven at the Education City Stadium with Hwang Ui-jo at the helm.

South Korea possible starting XI:

Seung-gyu; Moon-hwan, Min-jae, Young-gwon, Jin-su; Jung, In-beom; Na, Lee, Son; Ui-jo.

Ghana probable lineup

The Black Stars may switch to a four-man defense today due to the importance of a win after Otto Addo lined out in a defensive-minded formation for their match against Portugal, which almost paid rewards. For Monday's meeting, Addo should have all 26 players available to work with. If the system is altered, Mohammed Salisu's starting role may be in jeopardy as Bukari lobbies for his return in an offensive formation.

Ghana possible starting XI:

Ati Zigi; Seidu, Amartey, Djiku, Baba; Partey, Abdul Samed; Bukari, Kudus, A. Ayew; Williams