Spain play against Costa Rica at the Group Stage of the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Check all the exclusive details about the potential lineups from both teams for this interesting game.

Spain and Costa Rica meet in a game for the Group Stage of the Qatar 2022 World Cup. This game will take place at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha on November 23, 2022 at 11:00 AM (ET). The Spanish think that this game will be easy. Here is all the detailed information about this World Cup game potential lineups.

Spain are not the same since the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, but the good news is that they have players similar to those on that occasion when they won the World Cup, today Iniesta is not playing, but Pedri is the future.

Costa Rica are obvious underdogs, but in 2022 they have only one loss, nine wins and two draws. Before the first World Cup game, the Ticos played three friendly games, won two and drew one against South Korea.

Spain probable lineup

Spain are a machine moving the ball around the field, but that old strategy no longer works as before. Spain's midfield is the weakest point of the squad.

Sergio Busquets will play as captain in the midfield, he no longer has the same precision as before but he has enough experience with 139 caps and only two goals. To his side will be Marcos Llorente or Koke.

This is the likely Spain’s lineup for this game: Unai Simón, Eric García, Jordi Alba, Pau Torres, Dani Carvajal, Sergio Busquets, Koke, Rodri, Pedri, Álvaro Morata, Ansu Fati.

Costa Rica probable lineup

Costa Rica went far during the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, they were eliminated in the quarter-finals but that was the best World Cup performance for Costa Rica. In 2018, the Ticos were eliminated in the Group Stage.

Keylor Navas is the biggest name in Costa Rica's squad, but the player with the most caps is Celso Borges with a total of 155 caps and 27 goals.

This is the likely Costa Rica’s lineup for this game: Keylor Navas, Bryan Oviedo, Francisco Calvo, Kendall Waston, Rónald Matarrita, Celso Borges, Bryan Ruiz, Brandon Aguilera, Anthony Hernández, Johan Venegas, Joel Campbell.