With Qatar 2022 approaching, the National Teams that will compete in it are already fine-tuning their weapons to deliver a great performance. It was the turn of the USMNT to unveil the jerseys with which it will seek soccer glory. Find out all about them, how and where to buy them and at what price.

USMNT jersey for Qatar 2022: Where and how to buy the home and away kits for the FIFA World Cup

Little by little, as the days go by, the conversation that is gaining momentum among fans and the media is the upcoming FIFA World Cup. Qatar 2022 is getting closer and closer to kick off. It is only natural that the 32 lucky ones who are going to participate in it are getting ready for the big event. Like the USMNT that made official the jerseys that will be used in the tournament.

Qatar 2022 means for the U.S. team, coached by Gregg Berhalter, the opportunity to redeem itself, after Russia 2018 cruelly cut short a streak of 7 consecutive World Cups played. The illusion is there for all Stars and Stripes fans.

And there are plenty of reasons for that: they had a more than acceptable qualification, in which they fought toe-to-toe with two complicated rivals like Mexico and Canada, and they have one of the most talented generations in the history of U.S. soccer. If that wasn't enough, the jersey that the USMNT will wear at the upcoming FIFA World Cup is beautiful enough to inspire anyone who wears it.

The jersey that will mark the return of the United States to a FIFA World Cup

It's easy to say but complicated to assimilate. Four years of waiting to return to the elite of world soccer is an eternity. That's why the USMNT and Nike are sparing no resources to make its participation in Qatar 2022 unforgettable. A good part of the task is well done with the announcement of the jersey that the team will wear.

The USMNT's return to a FIFA World Cup could not be otherwise, at least in its image. Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie, Brenden Aaronson, Gio Reyna and company have the obligation to wear on the field a jersey that by itself is elegant and worthy of a tournament like Qatar 2022.

The USMNT home jersey for Qatar 2022

Neatness is what Gregg Berhalter's team will be wearing at the upcoming FIFA World Cup. A gleaming white with the US Soccer crest in the center accompanied by red and blue stripes on the sleeves and another blue stripe on the back of the collar.

The U.S. jersey for Qatar 2022 marks a break with what was used in the last World Cup played by the team, since on that occasion a polo neck model was used, sober but much less modern than the current one.

The USMNT away jersey for Qatar 2022

While there is always a flagship jersey for each National Team competing in a FIFA World Cup, the home jersey, the away kit is also very important as it must often be worn frequently due to the color matching of the opponent's colors. The USMNT away jersey does not detract at all from the home jersey.

A strong, eye-catching blue that has an urban-style print all over the body of the jersey with the US Soccer crest highlighted in white in the center of the chest. In Qatar 2022, when they play under away status, the USMNT will momentarily say goodbye to red, but will communicate power and unity with their jersey.

The unity jersey in the U.S.

It is worth noting that this jersey will not only be worn during Qatar 2022 but throughout 2023 by both the USMNT and the U.S. women's national team, which is undoubtedly one of the most powerful teams in the world. This is a clear sign of the unity between the two teams: One Nation, One Team.

How and where to buy the USMNT Qatar 2022 jersey and how much does it cost?

After its official launch, this jersey is on sale in many places, however, the recommendation will always be to purchase it through official distribution channels to ensure its authenticity and quality. Thus, the main options for you to look like the USMNT at the FIFA World Cup are the Nike Store and the official team store of the USMNT and the USWNT.

The prices of the jerseys vary according to the nature of the jerseys. It is possible to purchase home and away jerseys for men, women and children, as well as customize them with the names and numbers you want or wear the jersey of your favorite USMNT and USWNT player.

-Men's USMNT Home or Away Jersey: $95

-Women's USMNT Home or Away Jersey: $95

-Youth USMNT Home or Away Jersey: $80

-Personalized (Any name or Specific Player Name) Men's and Women's USMNT Home or Away Jersey: $140

-Personalized (Any name or Specific Player Name) Youth USMNT Home or Away Jersey: $125

-Personalized (Any name or Specific Player Name) Men's and Women's USWNT (FIFA Badge) Home or Away Jersey: $105

-Personalized (Any name) Men's and Women's USWNT (No FIFA Badge) Home or Away Jersey: $95

-Personalized (Any name or Specific Player Name) Youth USWNT (FIFA Badge) Home or Away Jersey: $95

-Personalized (Any name ) Youth USWNT (No FIFA Badge) Home or Away Jersey: $80