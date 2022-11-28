The USMNT game against Iran got political and pretty fast, it all began when the US Soccer social media pages posted a picture of the Iranian flag without the Islamic Republic emblem. This was done intentionally by US Soccer social media as a way to show "support for the women in Iran fighting for basic human rights."

The result of this was an unnecessary political subplot to a game the USMNT must win in order to move on to the round of 16 at the FIFA World Cup. History is not on the USMNT side as the national team has a poor record playing the third game of the group stage as well as being defeated by Iran in France 98, 2-1 under similar circumstances.

Things began to heat up now at the pre-game press conference where USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter and USMNT captain Tyler Adams both took questions with a political tone from Iranian reporters.

Tyler Adams response to Iranian reporter’s question

When asked about how Adams felt being a black American representing the United States, given the racial issues of the US, Adams responded, “There’s discrimination wherever you go... One thing I’ve become aware of having lived abroad... (The US) have continued to make progress, education is super important... It’s a process and as long as there is progress, that’s the most important thing.”

Berhalter also took a surprising question when asked about the American fleet in the Persian Gulf. The match in Iran is once again, like in France 98, being used as a political tool between the two nations while the United States need the win to finally cement their respect to fans at home and abroad and continue to play at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

