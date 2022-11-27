Football activity at the 2022 Qatar World Cup continues on Monday. Find out here the complete fixtures list for the November 28th matchups at the world football tournament.

We have reached Day 8 of the 2022 World Cup. On the previous day, Mitchell Duke's first-half header proved to be the game-winner for Australia as they defeated Tunisia, 1-0. As they prepare to play Denmark in the last game of the group on November 30, the Socceroos have earned themselves a legitimate shot at advancing to the round of 16.

Then, Poland defeated Saudi Arabia 2-0 because of their perseverance and determination. Piotr Zielinski scored Poland's first goal with a clinical finish against the flow of play in the 39th minute. A late goal from Robert Lewandowski, his first at any World Cup, sealed a hard-fought victory.

Thanks to another late goal, this time from Kylian Mbappe, France became the first team at the 2022 World Cup to advance to the round of 16. The result, a 2-1 loss for Denmark at Stadium 974, effectively ended their ambitions of advancing. In addition, Argentina's aspirations were given a much-needed boost when Lionel Messi scored a spectacular long-range goal in a 2-0 victory against Mexico at the Lusail Stadium.

2022 Qatar World Cup Fixtures List for Monday, November 28th

Monday, November 28th (Day 8) football schedule will feature the second round of the two final groups G and H. Both Cameroon and Serbia suffered defeat in their first matches of the Qatar 2022 World Cup, making this Group F matchup at Al-Janoub Stadium all the more important for both teams. The Europeans lost 2-0 to the Selecao after putting them at bay for an hour on Thursday afternoon, when the Indomitable Lions were finally conquered by Switzerland.

As things stand in Al Wakrah, it's now win-or-go-home for both of them. Meanwhile, when Brazil and Switzerland face off later in the day, both squads will be vying for a spot in the Knockout Round. On Monday, Ghana will also play South Korea at the Education City Stadium, and a loss would likely mean that they are eliminated from Group H.

The Black Stars suffered a heartbreaking 3-2 loss to Portugal on the first day, while their Asian rivals held Uruguay to a scoreless draw. On the other hand, as their World Cup campaign continues against Uruguay, Cristiano Ronaldo's side will be out for payback. It was the 2-1 win by La Celeste in the round of 16 in Sochi that eliminated Portugal from the previous edition of the World Cup.

