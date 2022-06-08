In May, Erling Haaland's probable transfer to Manchester City was formally confirmed. The player is, however, yet to be unveiled by the Citizens. Check in to learn more about what's happening, why, and how.

Manchester City: Why Erling Haaland hasn't been unveiled yet, and when will it happen?

Soccer supporters, as is customary, become anxious waiting for their clubs and leagues to make formal announcements about player moves and the accompanying media circus. As seen by the outrage expressed by Manchester City fans on social media in recent days, many of whom are impatiently awaiting an announcement on the club's highly anticipated summer acquisition of Erling Haaland.

May 10, 2022, saw the formal announcement of the now-former Borussia Dortmund center forward's transfer to Pep Guardiola's squad. He had flown to Manchester two weeks later, when he had dinner with the club management, began looking at prospective new houses, and spent a whole morning at the City Football Academy.

When the Sky Blues announced at the beginning of July that they had reached an agreement in principle with the Bundesliga runners-up for the transfer, no official film of the striker wearing City's jersey had been published.

When will Manchester City confirm Haaland's signing?

An anonymous insider told Pol Ballus of The Athletic that all of the material for Erling Haaland's Manchester City reveal is 'packed and ready to go,' and that the content will be available once the player has been signed.

Fans of Manchester City will be relieved to learn that there are no legal impediments to the club and Haaland reaching an agreement on personal terms or making any announcements before July 1, when he is expected to formally move to the Etihad Stadium.

A 'special unveiling event,' which will culminate in a 'meet and greet,' will be held for the Norwegian international after the publication of social media information, according to the source. This may happen as early as the start of next week, though.

The English outlet emphasizes that the 21-year-old Manchester City's headline acquisition will not be back in the city until the beginning of July due to the player's international responsibilities with Norway and his vacation time.