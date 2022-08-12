France Football has finally released the much anticipated shortlist for the 2022 Ballon d'Or ceremony, to be held on October 17. Lionel Messi, winner of the 2021 edition, was snubbed alongside PSG teammate Neymar.

The moment we've been waiting for is here. On Friday, France Football released announced the 30 nominees for the 2022 Ballon d'Or. The winner will be known on October 17, in a ceremony to be held at Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris.

For the first time since 2005, Lionel Messi didn't make the cut. The Argentine star, who holds the record for most Ballon d'Ors won, had won the prize last year in a decision that sparked controversy, as many thought Robert Lewandowski deserved it more than him.

The Ballon d'Or criteria has changed this year, taking into account the typical club season rather than the calendar year. With that in mind, Messi's omission may be explained by his lackluster 2021-22 campaign in his first year since leaving Barcelona. Even so, to overlook one of, if not the best player of all time in a list of 30 players is very questionable. PSG teammate Neymar was also snubbed in the 30-man shortlist.

While Messi and Neymar were not nominated, Paris Saint-Germain teammate Kylian Mbappe was included in the shortlist and is among the favorites to win the award. Vinicius Junior is also a heavy candidate, but Real Madrid goalscoring machine Karim Benzema is without any doubt the frontrunner after a fantastic season.

2022 Ballon d'Or Nominees: