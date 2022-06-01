The 2022 Finalissima doesn't come in great timing for Italy, who will have to face Argentina with a number of casualties. One of them is Marco Verratti, who hasn't recovered in time for the intercontinental game.

With Qatar 2022 still a few months away, Argentina will face a huge test today, June 1, when they take on Italy at Wembley Stadium. For the first time in nearly 30 years, the Copa America champions will take on the European Championship winners for an intercontinental trophy.

Lionel Scaloni's men head into this game in high spirits. Not only they have won a long-awaited continental title in 2021, but they also made their way to the next FIFA World Cup in great fashion. The Azzurra, on the other hand, suffered a huge blow by missing out on a ticket to Qatar.

On top of that, Roberto Mancini's side will not be at full strength for this game. In addition to the absences of Ciro Immobile, Lorenzo Insigne, and Federico Chiesa, the Italians will also miss Marco Verratti.

Why is Marco Verratti not playing for Italy vs. Argentina in the Finalissima?

The PSG star is the latest casualty for the CONMEBOL-UEFA Cup of Champions. Before him, Mancini already knew he would miss three out of the 11 players who started in the Euro 2020 final.

Argentine journalist Veronica Brunati reported during the week that Marco Verratti was injured and therefore couldn't train with the rest of his teammates ahead of the Finalissima. Therefore, he will watch the game from the sidelines.