The 2022 MLS All-Star game will be full of stars from both the American and Mexican leagues at the Allianz Field. However, Xherdan Shaquiri won't be part of this amazing matchup, check out the reason why down below.

Xherdan Shaqiri was acquired by Chicago Fire for the 2022 MLS Season. In fact, the MLSPA disclosed that the Swiss player is getting paid more than MLS stars such as Javier Hernandez, Josef Martinez and Carlos Vela. Therefore, he needed to prove his value right away.

The 30-year-old Swiss winger has played for several big European clubs like Liverpool, Bayern Munich, Inter Milan. Also, he played for Lyon of France before joining the MLS. For his country, Shaqiri has played 106 games and scored 26 goals.

Although, Shaqiri hasn't impacted the way desired for the one-time MLS Champion franchise, he still has to adapt to his teammates and his coach's style of play. Therefore, it doesn't come as a surprise that the Major League Soccer won't selected him to be in the 2022 MLS All-Star roster.

Xherdan Shaqiri won't play against the All-Star Liga MX team

Despite Xherdan Shaqiri is one of the big names that arrived to the MLS this season, the Major League Soccer decided not to select him to the official MLS All-Star roster to play against the All-Star Liga MX team on Wednesday, August 10 at the Allianz Field.

In his MLS debut season, Shaqiri has played 20 games in which he has registered 4 goals with 5 assists for Chicago Fire. Therefore, he hasn't played good enough to be among the best players of the current season.

In fact, among the players that will miss this amazing game like Gareth Bale, Lorenzo Insigne and Giorgio Chiellini, he is the only one that played since the beginning of the 2022 MLS Season. So it is a surprise that despite he hasn't shined yet, he won't take part of this MLS huge sporting event.