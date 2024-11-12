Ballon d’Or winner Rodri says Lionel Messi is no longer the player he fears the most

After winning the 2024 Ballon d'Or, Manchester City midfielder Rodri revealed which player he feared to face the most after Argentine star Lionel Messi.

Two weeks after clinching the Ballon d’Or award, Manchester City midfielder Rodri gave a lengthy interview with Partidazo de Cope, revaling the toughest opponent he’s faced after Lionel Messi.

Having played in LaLiga for Villarreal and Atletico Madrid before joining the Premier League, Rodri was asked which player he disliked facing: “Someone who can change a game or dominate you in the midfield.”

“Before, it was Leo (Messi),” he said. “In the Premier League, I’d say (Mohamed) Salah in his prime. Especially at Anfield, he’s like a knife – it’s really tough.” Despite injuries last season, Salah still impressed with 25 goals, 14 assists in 44 Liverpool appearances, and six goals, four assists in 10 games for Egypt.

Why he thinks he won the Ballon d’Or

On the other hand, Rodri was also asked about why he thinks he won the Ballon d’Or. He attributed this to his consistency: “The most difficult thing in soccer… But I’m not the one to say if I deserved it or not.”

Rodri of Manchester City talks to Josep Guardiola, Manager of Manchester City, after leaving the pitch due to an injury (Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Rodri won the Ballon d’Or after a successful season, capturing the UEFA Euro with Spain, the Premier League with Manchester City, and the UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup, edging out Real Madrid’s Vinicius Jr.

Rodri gave an injury update

Currently sidelined with an ACL injury suffered in a Premier League clash with Arsenal, Rodri remains optimistic about returning this season: “Yes, yes. The seasons are longer now, with the Club World Cup ending on July 13th. I want to challenge myself mentally.”

Pep Guardiola’s team, which has won the last four league titles, has felt the absence of their Ballon d’Or winner, losing four consecutive games and falling five points behind Liverpool in the Premier League.

