2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Why is Argentina vs. Chile being played before fewer fans?

Argentina host Chile in Buenos Aires for Matchday 7 of the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers. However, Estadio Mâs Monumental won’t be at full capacity during the game after FIFA imposed a disciplinary sanction to the World Cup champions.

According to Diario Olé, the stadium capacity will be reduced by 25% for the match, which means approximately 20,000 fewer spectators will be allowed. The reason for the partial stadium ban is team misconduct (delayed kickoff), discrimination by fans and security issues (invasion of the field of play).

Ahead of the match, Argentina asked fans on their social media channels to refrain from using discriminatory or offensive chants. “Let’s support without discrimination,” read one of the team’s social media messages.

In a pre-match press conference, Argentina’s head coach Lionel Scaloni addressed the issue of discrimination. “This is a serious matter. We need to make people aware and encourage them to support their team. Even if it means playing in front of a smaller crowd, what’s crucial is that we address discrimination in the era we live in,” he said.

If any anti-gay or racist chants are heard at the during the game against Chile, FIFA could enforce another penalty to La Albiceleste. According to Diario Olé, two possible measures could include another stadium ban and even relocating the home venue to a different region of the country.

Argentina was in the eye of the storm for discriminating chants

This plea follows an incident involving La Albiceleste’s Enzo Fernández, who posted a video in which the team was seen singing a discriminatory chant that targeted France players of African descent after their 1-0 victory over Colombia in the Copa América final.

However, Argentina aren’t the only ones who will have to play with less fans at the stadium. Colombia and Chile were also forced to play their next home match in qualifying at only 50% capacity due to various infractions, according to CBS.