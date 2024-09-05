Trending topics:
Argentina vs Chile: Where and how to watch live Conmebol World Cup Qualifiers

Argentina will face Chile for the Matchday 7 of the Conmebol Word Cup Qualifiers. Here's how you can catch all the action, whether on TV or via live stream in your country.

Argentina's forward Lautaro Martinez
© IMAGO / PHOTOxPHOTOArgentina's forward Lautaro Martinez

By Leonardo Herrera

Argentina are set to take on Chile in a key Matchday 7 clash of the CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers. Whether you’re tuning in on TV or streaming online, we’ve got all the essential information you need to make sure you don’t miss a second of the action.

Despite a setback in Matchday 6 against Uruguay, Argentina still hold the top spot in the qualifiers. The World champions, facing their first game without Lionel Messi in a long time, are poised to bounce back and maintain their lead. Argentina enter their next match as the overwhelming favorites, eager to secure a victory and solidify their position at the top of the standings.

On the other hand, Chile face an uphill battle as they continue to search for their best form. The team is in the midst of a generational shift and is still working on solidifying a cohesive game plan. A positive result against Argentina could be crucial for Chile, and they understand the importance of rising to the occasion in this high-stakes encounter.

Argentina vs Chile: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 9:00 PM
Australia: 10:00 AM (September 6)
Bangladesh: 8:00 AM (September 6)
Canada: 8:00 PM
Chile: 8:00 PM
France: 2:00 AM (September 6)
Germany: 2:00 AM (September 6)
India: 5:30 AM (September 6)
Indonesia: 8:00 AM (September 6)
Ireland: 1:00 AM (September 6)
Italy: 2:00 AM (September 6)
Malaysia: 8:00 AM (September 6)
Mexico: 6:00 PM
Netherlands: 2:00 AM (September 6)
Nigeria: 1:00 AM (September 6)
Portugal: 1:00 AM (September 6)
South Africa: 2:00 AM (September 6)
Spain: 2:00 AM (September 6)
UAE: 4:00 AM (September 6)
UK: 1:00 AM (September 6)
USA: 8:00 PM (ET)

Chile’s player Ben Brereton – IMAGO / Photosport

Argentina vs Chile: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: TyC Sports Play, Telefe Argentina, TyC Sports Argentina
Australia: SBS On Demand, SBS
Chile: Paramount+, Disney+ Chile, Chilevision, ESPN Chile
France: DAZN France, L’Équipe Live Foot
Indonesia: Vision+, MNC Soccer Channel, K-Vision
International: Fanatiz International
Ireland: Premier Sports Player, Premier Sports 1
Malaysia: Astro Go, sooka, Astro Supersport
Netherlands: Watch ESPN, ESPN 2, Canal+ Netherlands
Nigeria: StarTimes App, Startimes World Football, Sporty TV
Portugal: Sport TV1
South Africa: StarTimes App, Startimes World Football, Sporty TV
Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League 2
UK: Premier Sports, Player Premier Sports 1
USA: Fubo (free trial), UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Sports Live, ViX

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

Leonardo Herrera is a multilingual journalist and writer at Bolavip US, bringing over eight years of experience in the field. He earned a degree in Sports Journalism from the National University of La Plata and is fluent in English, Spanish, and Portuguese. Specializing in a diverse array of sports, Leonardo covers soccer, basketball, combat sports, tennis, and motorsports. In his current role, he focuses on crafting engaging event previews, utilizing his language skills and extensive sports knowledge to enhance content accessibility for a global audience.

