Argentina vs Chile: Where and how to watch live Conmebol World Cup Qualifiers

Argentina will face Chile for the Matchday 7 of the Conmebol Word Cup Qualifiers. Here's how you can catch all the action, whether on TV or via live stream in your country.

Despite a setback in Matchday 6 against Uruguay, Argentina still hold the top spot in the qualifiers. The World champions, facing their first game without Lionel Messi in a long time, are poised to bounce back and maintain their lead. Argentina enter their next match as the overwhelming favorites, eager to secure a victory and solidify their position at the top of the standings.

On the other hand, Chile face an uphill battle as they continue to search for their best form. The team is in the midst of a generational shift and is still working on solidifying a cohesive game plan. A positive result against Argentina could be crucial for Chile, and they understand the importance of rising to the occasion in this high-stakes encounter.

Argentina vs Chile: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 9:00 PM

Australia: 10:00 AM (September 6)

Bangladesh: 8:00 AM (September 6)

Canada: 8:00 PM

Chile: 8:00 PM

France: 2:00 AM (September 6)

Germany: 2:00 AM (September 6)

India: 5:30 AM (September 6)

Indonesia: 8:00 AM (September 6)

Ireland: 1:00 AM (September 6)

Italy: 2:00 AM (September 6)

Malaysia: 8:00 AM (September 6)

Mexico: 6:00 PM

Netherlands: 2:00 AM (September 6)

Nigeria: 1:00 AM (September 6)

Portugal: 1:00 AM (September 6)

South Africa: 2:00 AM (September 6)

Spain: 2:00 AM (September 6)

UAE: 4:00 AM (September 6)

UK: 1:00 AM (September 6)

USA: 8:00 PM (ET)

Chile’s player Ben Brereton – IMAGO / Photosport

Argentina vs Chile: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: TyC Sports Play, Telefe Argentina, TyC Sports Argentina

Australia: SBS On Demand, SBS

Chile: Paramount+, Disney+ Chile, Chilevision, ESPN Chile

France: DAZN France, L’Équipe Live Foot

Indonesia: Vision+, MNC Soccer Channel, K-Vision

International: Fanatiz International

Ireland: Premier Sports Player, Premier Sports 1

Malaysia: Astro Go, sooka, Astro Supersport

Netherlands: Watch ESPN, ESPN 2, Canal+ Netherlands

Nigeria: StarTimes App, Startimes World Football, Sporty TV

Portugal: Sport TV1

South Africa: StarTimes App, Startimes World Football, Sporty TV

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League 2

UK: Premier Sports, Player Premier Sports 1

USA: Fubo (free trial), UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Sports Live, ViX

