Many soccer players play for various teams in their careers, here we present 25 great players from the past and present and their best stints of their careers.

Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Diego Maradona, Neymar, and Zinedine Zidane are excellent soccer players, some of the best of all-time. Lionel Messi played most of his career at one club, but the rest have spread themselves out a bit.

When one looks at the career of any player, one era, one stint stands out above the rest. In the case of Clint Dempsey of the USMNT it’s his time at Fulham, for Gabriel Batistuta his years at Fiorentina.

Below are 25 great soccer players and the best stints of their career, these stints truly marked those teams and that player’s career.

25. Eden Hazard - Chelsea - 2012-2019

Chelsea is missing Eden Hazard and the Belgium international is missing Chelsea, the two were a perfect marriage. Hazard was a play making leader and was able to win six titles with the club in 352 games, scoring 110 goals.

24. Kylian Mbappé - PSG - Present

At 24, Kylian Mbappé is still at “the best is yet to come” mode, for now at PSG he has been a big fish in a small pond. In his six seasons the French World Cup winner has 201 goals in 247 games and has helped PSG win 11 titles.

23. Enzo Francescoli - River Plate - 1994-1997

Not every player plays his best soccer in Europe and in the case of Enzo Francescoli his best soccer came at the age of 34. The elegant Uruguayan attacking midfielder returned to River Plate and was instrumental in lifting the club to new heights. Great plays and highlight reel goals were accompanied by six titles, one of which was an undefeated league title, and three consecutive league titles in a row.

22. Thiago Silva - PSG - 2012 - 2020

The solid Brazilian defender was at his peak with PSG during 2012 - 2022. Silva played 315 games for PSG and won an astonishing 23 championships during his stint there.

21. Rui Costa - Fiorentina - 1994 - 2001

A new generation of fans need to know just how elegant and graceful Portuguese midfielder Rui Costa was. The number 10 played at Fiorentina and created a lethal one two punch with Argentine striker Gabriel Batistuta. Costa was one of the best midfielders in Serie A hands down in the 1990s.

20. Raheem Sterling - Manchester City - 2015 - 2022

Maybe the best English player in the last 10 years the quick, agile, and fearless Raheem Sterling was his best version at Manchester City where he was a major piece of 11 titles and 131 goals in 339 games.

19. Cuauhtémoc Blanco - America - 1992 - 2007

The skillful Cuauhtémoc Blanco showed his best stuff while with America for 12 seasons, he was also loaned a lot during his early years but eventually Blanco became the face of the club and played in over 300 games. Blanco won 4 titles with the club and is considered a legend of Las Aguilas.

18. Neymar - Barcelona - 2013 - 2017

Neymar seemed to be the happiest and most effective during his stint at Barcelona and being among the MSN connection with Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, and himself. Ney would score 105 goals in 186 games and win 8 titles, his desire to be top dog made him force a move to PSG where it has not been smooth sailing since.

17. Kasey Keller - Tottenham Hotspur - 2001- 2005

The American keeper was one of the best players the program ever produced. Keller would shine the most in his nearly four years at Spurs where the experienced veteran played every game in his final two seasons.

16. Kevin De Bruyne - Present

After ill-fated moves to Chelsea and Wolfsburg the Belgium midfielder became one of the best in the world while at Manchester City. The vision of Kevin De Bruyne is exceptional and for 8 seasons has been one of the best players in the world. Kevin De Bruyne has 11 titles with City.

15. Pablo Aimar - Valencia - 2001 - 2006

The Argentine midfielder was a throwback to the elegant number 10’s of the 80’s but also had the explosive power of the forwards of today. Aimar was grace, elegant, and cunning with the ball at his feet. At Valencia he was able to break the La Liga protocol and won two La Liga championships, a UEFA Cup and UEFA Super Cup, and also helped Valencia play a Champions League final, not bad for a club not named Real Madrid or Barcelona.

14. Lothar Matthäus - Bayern Munich - 1992 - 2000

The legendary German player would have his best run at powerhouse Bayern Munich until the new millennium. Lothar Matthäus went from midfielder to sweeper and was a leader at the club winning 8 titles in his second stint with the German giants.

13. Ronaldo Luís Nazário de Lima - Barcelona - 1996- 1997

For one magical season with Barcelona, Ronaldo became soccer’s biggest star in the late 90s. That season the fast, explosive, and deadly Brazilian showcased the skills of Maradona and the grace of Pele. Ronaldo scored 47 goals in 49 games before being sold to Inter Milan and later cleaning up big time at Real Madrid.

12. Jack Grealish - Aston Villa - 2012 - 2021

Jack Grealish was a hard-working winger/ attacking midfielder in his Aston Villa days and in five years before his move to Manchester City he was the club’s biggest star. Grealish’s speed and grace on the ball would lead to a big move but the England international has yet to replicate his work with the Villains.

11. Ángel di María - PSG - 2016 - 2022

Finding a home is very important for a soccer player, despite previous stints at Manchester United and Real Madrid, Ángel di María did not truly let loose until playing for PSG, scoring 93 goals in 295 games and winning 18 championships.

10. James Rodríguez - FC Porto - 2010 - 2013

The best of the Colombian number 10 came during his time at FC Porto, it was before the injuries and the falling outs. Rodriguez helped marshal the Porto midfield 117 times and scored 32 goals bagging six titles and being the team’s biggest star.

9. Roberto Baggio - Juventus - 1990 - 1995

One of the most gifted Italian soccer players of all time, the divine ponytail, was a world’s best at the Italian Old Lady, scoring 115 goals in 200 games and winning three titles, while showcasing his explosiveness and elegance.

8. Zinedine Zidane - Real Madrid 2000 - 2006

One of the best playmakers of his generation, Zinedine Zidane was a magician on the ball, one of the last pure thinking number 10’s. At Real Madrid, Zidane reached the height of his powers winning six titles in Spain.

7. Diego Maradona - Napoli 1984 - 1991

Diego Maradona not only was the best soccer player of his generation, but he also lifted a club like Napoli out of the last places in Serie A and made them something to be respected. Maradona would do much more than score 115 goals in 259 games, he’d make Napoli a team known around the world. Maradona would win 5 titles with the Italian club.

6. Erling Haaland - Present

When it is all said and done, who knows what Erling Haaland’s numbers are going to be, but his epic start for Manchester City is proof that we are in the presence of a player that will break many records. In his short career, the 22-year-old has 188 goals in 233 competitive matches at the club level and 21 goals in 23 games with Norway. A MONSTER.

5. Luis Suarez - Liverpool 2010- 2014

Some may be shocked by this but at Barcelona Luis Suarez was a great striker, at Liverpool he was something else. A team leader, a player when his teammates were not at his level would rise to the occasion, Barcelona may have gotten a Luis Suarez in his prime, but Liverpool got a complete package of a player.

4. Robert Lewandowski - Bayern Munich 2014-2022

Robert Lewandowski is a goal machine and during his time at Bayern Munich the world saw the best from the Polish striker. 344 goals in 375 matches, Robert Lewandowski did it all at Bayern winning 19 titles.

3. Zlatan Ibrahimović - PSG 2012-2016

It’s hard to pinpoint exactly when Zlatan was at his best, but the club he truly had a period to dominate was at PSG. Zlatan Ibrahimović would score 156 goals in 180 games for the French giants and win 12 titles.

2. Cristiano Ronaldo - Real Madrid 2009 -2018

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the best soccer players of all time, his time at Real Madrid was virtually a face-to-face duel with Lionel Messi. With the Spanish giants CR7 scored 450 goals in 438 matches! YES! He scored more goals than games played! Ronaldo won 15 championships including 4 UEFA Champions Leagues.

1. Lionel Messi - FC Barcelona 2004-2021

What can be said that we don’t know about Lionel Messi’s time at FC Barcelona? Messi revolutionized the club and helped catapult Barcelona into a worldwide brand. Aided by a great supporting cast, Messi was the standout player among superstars and scored a historic 672 goals in 778 games. Messi broke every team and league record imaginable in Spain and won 34 titles with Barcelona.



