Cristiano Ronaldo is once again at the center of controversy when it was reported that the veteran forward made a disrespectful gesture at rivals' supporters. Following reports of possible deportation from Saudi Arabia, his side Al-Nassr have made a public statement on the situation.

Video of Cristiano Ronaldo, who was playing for Al-Nassr in their 2-0 defeat to Al-Hilal on Tuesday, has surfaced online and seems to show the veteran attacker making an offensive gesture toward supporters. Following chants of his opponent Lionel Messi's name, the footage shows the Portuguese storming off the field while grabbing his crotch.

The 37-year-old's anger was evident as the crowd chanted "Messi! Messi! Messi!" over and over again. As he headed into the tunnel, there has been footage showing him clutching his groin and pointing it at his critics in the stands

Ronaldo was previously cautioned by former Premier League referee Michael Oliver for pulling down an opponent with a chokehold, therefore this action is in response to that event. He escaped a red card for his tackle because he did not make an obvious effort to play the aerial ball over their heads.

What did Al-Nassr say of Cristiano Ronaldo's unprofessional reaction?

All around the Middle East, people are condemning Ronaldo's gesture and demanding that he be deported from Saudi Rarbia and kicked out of the Saudi Pro League. However, Al-Nassr have subsequently said that it was in response to the agony of a groin injury and not a gesture at the crowd.

As reported by journalist Muhammed Al-Enezi, the Al-Nassr board explained the situation: "Ronaldo suffers from an injury. His challenge with Gustavo Cuellar, the Al-Hilal player, started with a blow in a very sensitive area. This is confirmed information. As for the fans' explanations, they are free to think whatever they want."

After conducting an investigation, the Saudi Football Association's Disciplinary and Ethics Committee has concluded that no further action is necessary and issued their judgment. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner was spared a penalty because only footage from official matches was examined, not the recordings that circulated online.