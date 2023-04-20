Cristiano Ronaldo might be deported from Saudi Arabia. Even though he's the biggest star playing in that country, an inappropriate gesture against the fans could be very costly for the 38-year old soccer legend.

Last December, after being at the Qatar 2022 World Cup with Portugal, Cristiano Ronaldo decided to sign a massive contract with Al Nassr. The numbers were just astounding. $225 million for three seasons.

Considering his current salary, the reasons for Cristiano Ronaldo were clearly economic as the Saudi Pro League is not one of the most competitive around the world. In fact, the plan for the country is to bring stars such as Cristiano to become host of the 2030 World Cup. However, the Portuguese player is now in severe legal problems.

Why Cristiano Ronaldo could be deported from Saudi Arabia?

Through social media, thousands of fans in Saudi Arabia have asked for Cristiano Ronaldo to be deported. The reason is he touched his genitals as a response to fans who were yelling at him, "Messi, Messi", during the match between Al Nassr and Al Hilal.

This is not the first time that the Messi chants appear towards Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia. However, the problem was the player's reaction with the fans and that could bring huge consequences.

After the scandal exploded, a lawyer and specialist in International Law, Nouf bin Ahmed, confirmed she will present a legal complaint against Cristiano Ronaldo. "This is a crime of public dishonor. This is one of those crimes which supposes arrest and deportation if it's committed by a foreign person."

According to the famous sports TV show in Saudi Arabia, Action ya Dawri, Al Nassr internally said that Cristiano Ronaldo touched that part of the body because he had previoulsy received a hit in the 2-0 loss against Al Hilal.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been almost four months in Saudi Arabia and things aren't going well. Al Nassr are now on second place behind Al Ittihad and Rudi Garcia was recently fired as coach of the team. Many reports pointed out that one of the reasons could have been a bad relationship with the Portuguese player.