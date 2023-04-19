Cristiano Ronaldo was engaged in a peculiar incident during his team's latest loss against Al-Hilal. The Al-Nassr captain avoided being sent off after making a dirty challenge on one of the opposition's players.

There were rumors of tensions between Cristiano Ronaldo and manager Rudi Garcia, therefore Al-Nassr recently let him go. The Saudi team's poor performance, however, has not improved.

On Tuesday, Al-Hilal dominated Al Nassr 2-0 at the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh and won by a wide margin. The final result was fueled by two penalty goals from Odion Ighalo and dealt a blow to the Portuguese veteran and his team's dwindling championship aspirations.

With three points separating first and second, and a game in hand for Al-Ittihad, Ronaldo's side risks being eliminated from title contention. Nonetheless, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner wasn't going to surrender without a fight.

Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo uses chokehold to take down opponent.

Ronaldo, with his team behind 1-0, chose to get booked rather than use his feet to make a statement. After 56 minutes of play, he found himself in Michael Oliver's notepad.

The former Manchester United player dove on top of his rival, wrapped his right arm around his neck, and pinned him to the ground with his own weight. The challenge looked like it might have been taken straight out of a WWE arena.

This put the referee in a difficult position, having to decide whether to issue a warning or take further disciplinary action against the forward. Fortunately for the superstar, he avoided marching orders.