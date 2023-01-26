Al-Nassr faced Al Ittihad in the semifinals of the Saudi Super Cup. In an incredible moment, thousands of fans shouted Lionel Messi's name to Cristiano Ronaldo.

Al Nassr failed in their quest to claim the first title in the Cristiano Ronaldo era by losing 3-1 to Al Ittihad in the semifinals of the Saudi Super Cup. It was the first major disappointment for thousands of fans who were expecting to see Cristiano in the game for the championship.

Since Cristiano Ronaldo was announced as the new star in Saudi Arabia, Al-Nassr were undefeated in all official competitions. Furthermore, in the Saudi Pro League, they are currently in first place. Under the new format of the Saudi Super Cup, extended to four teams, Al-Nassr got in because Al-Hilal won the Pro League and were runners-up in the King Cup. So, as third place in last year's league, Al-Nassr were invited.

Meanwhile, Al Ittihad are one of the greatest threats for Al-Nassr. They are currently on third place in the Saudi Pro League just two points behind Cristiano Ronaldo's squad. So, in the middle of the big rivalry, Lionel Messi's name appeared. Check out the incredible moment.

Saudi Super Cup: Fans of Al Ittihad chant to Lionel Messi in front of Cristiano Ronaldo

Prior to the start of the semifinal between Al Ittihad and Al-Nassr in the Saudi Super Cup, Cristiano Ronaldo received a major surprise. A group of fans from Al Ittihad at the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh decided to welcome him chanting the name of Lionel Messi.

Furthermore, Al-Nassr are now officially eliminated of the Saudi Super Cup after losing 3-1 in the semifinals with Al Ittihad. Cristiano Ronaldo didn't score for his team at Riyadh.