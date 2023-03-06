Alianza will face Philadelphia Union for the first leg of the 2023 Concacaf Champions League round of 16. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Alianza will receive Philadelphia Union this Tuesday, March 7 for the first leg of the 2023 Concacaf Champions League round of 16. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

[Watch Alianza vs Philadelphia Union online free in the US on FuboTV]

The Concacaf Champions League is the most important club tournament organized by the soccer governing body in North America, Central America and the Caribbean. It brings together the best teams in the region with a prize that is not only to be champions, but also to play in the Club World Cup against the other continental champions.

This time they will play some of the main candidates to win this tournament. The Philadelphia Union are the current MLS runners-up and hope to repeat what they did last year in the local league in this Concacaf Champions League. Their rivals are Alianza from El Salvador, who are looking to surprise the American team.

Alianza vs Philadelphia Union: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 8:00 PM

Canada: 6:00 PM

El Salvador: 5:00 PM

Jamaica: 6:00 PM

Mexico: 5:00 PM

United States: 6:00 PM (ET)

Alianza vs Philadelphia Union: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Canada: OneSoccer

El Salvador: Star+, ESPN North

International: Facebook Live, YouTube, CONCACAF GO

Jamaica: ESPN Play Caribbean, ESPN Caribbean

Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico

USA: FuboTV (free trial), TUDN.com, TUDN USA, Fox Sports 1, FOX Sports App, TUDN App, Foxsports.com

