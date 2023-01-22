Premier League leaders Arsenal and Manchester United put on, as expected, an excellent game when they went up against each other on Matchday 21. Here we will show you the funniest memes and reactions.

It was expected to be the most interesting game of Matchday 21 and it certainly was. An intense and disputed game was played by the leaders of the Premier League, Arsenal, and Manchester United. Here we will show you the funniest memes and reactions of this awesome game that took place at the Emirates.

Manchester United were the ones who struck first. Marcus Rashford with a powerful shot put the game 1-0 for the "Red Devils". The advantage was short-lived, as only 7 minutes later Nketiah equalized the game. The first half ended with a 1-1 result.

The best came in the second half. The "Gunners" went up 2-1 with Saka's goal, but Manchester United did not give up and wanted to take something from the Emirates. With a goal from Lisandro Martinez they equalized the actions. However, they would be left with nothing since almost towards the end (at 90 minutes), Nketiah gave the locals a 3-2 victory.

Arsenal more leaders than ever

Arsenal's victory generated all kinds of reactions from netizens. Here are the funniest and the best reactions.