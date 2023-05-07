Arouca will receive Porto in a game valid for the Matchday 31 of the 2022/2023 Primeira Liga. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Arouca will play against Porto this Monday, May 8 for the Matchday 31 of the 2022/2023 Primeira Liga. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

Benfica's victory against Sporting Braga has put pressure on Porto, who are now 7 points behind. Of course, the victory would allow them to reduce that difference and leave it at 4 points, but another result would not be very useful, especially since after this one there are only 3 Matchdays left to play.

Porto will have a tough game ahead of them since their rivals will be Arouca, a team that fights for the qualification positions to the international cups. They are 4 points above their immediate pursuers, Guimaraes, so they depend on themselves to qualify.

Arouca vs Porto: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 5:15 PM

Australia: 8:15 AM (May 9)

Brazil: 5:15 PM

Canada: 4:15 PM

Croatia: 10:15 PM

Egypt: 10:15 PM

France: 10:15 PM

Germany: 10:15 PM

Greece: 11:15 PM

India: 1:45 AM (May 9)

Indonesia: 4:15 AM (May 9)

Ireland: 9:15 PM

Israel: 11:15 PM

Mexico: 2:15 PM

Philippines: 4:15 AM (May 9)

Poland: 10:15 PM

Portugal: 9:15 PM

Serbia: 10:15 PM

South Africa: 10:15 PM

Spain: 10:15 PM

Sweden: 10:15 PM

Switzerland: 10:15 PM

UK: 9:15 PM

United States: 4:15 PM (ET)

Arouca vs Porto: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: GolTV Latin America

Australia: RTPi

Brazil: NOW NET and Claro, Star+, GUIGO, RTPi, ESPN3

Canada: RTPi

Croatia: Arena Sport 6 Croatia

France: RMC Sport 1, RMC Sport live, RTPi

Germany: DAZN, RTPi, Sport1 Extra, sportdigital

Greece: Space Sport 5 HD

International: Onefootball, Bet365, GOLTV Play

Israel: Sports 3

Mexico: GolTV Latin America

Philippines: RTPi

Poland: RTPi, Eleven Sports 1 Poland

Portugal: RTP Africa, Sport TV1, Sport TV Multiscreen

Serbia: Arena Sport 1 Serbia

South Africa: RTPi

Spain: RTPi

Sweden: C More Sweden, RTPi, C More Mix

Switzerland: DAZN, Blue Sport, Blue Sport 6, RTPi, Sport1 Extra, RMC Sport 1, sportdigital

United Kingdom: RTPi

USA: GOLTV, RTPi, GolTV Spanish

