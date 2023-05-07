Arouca will play against Porto this Monday, May 8 for the Matchday 31 of the 2022/2023 Primeira Liga. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
Benfica's victory against Sporting Braga has put pressure on Porto, who are now 7 points behind. Of course, the victory would allow them to reduce that difference and leave it at 4 points, but another result would not be very useful, especially since after this one there are only 3 Matchdays left to play.
Porto will have a tough game ahead of them since their rivals will be Arouca, a team that fights for the qualification positions to the international cups. They are 4 points above their immediate pursuers, Guimaraes, so they depend on themselves to qualify.
Arouca vs Porto: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 5:15 PM
Australia: 8:15 AM (May 9)
Brazil: 5:15 PM
Canada: 4:15 PM
Croatia: 10:15 PM
Egypt: 10:15 PM
France: 10:15 PM
Germany: 10:15 PM
Greece: 11:15 PM
India: 1:45 AM (May 9)
Indonesia: 4:15 AM (May 9)
Ireland: 9:15 PM
Israel: 11:15 PM
Mexico: 2:15 PM
Philippines: 4:15 AM (May 9)
Poland: 10:15 PM
Portugal: 9:15 PM
Serbia: 10:15 PM
South Africa: 10:15 PM
Spain: 10:15 PM
Sweden: 10:15 PM
Switzerland: 10:15 PM
UK: 9:15 PM
United States: 4:15 PM (ET)
Arouca vs Porto: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: GolTV Latin America
Australia: RTPi
Brazil: NOW NET and Claro, Star+, GUIGO, RTPi, ESPN3
Canada: RTPi
Croatia: Arena Sport 6 Croatia
France: RMC Sport 1, RMC Sport live, RTPi
Germany: DAZN, RTPi, Sport1 Extra, sportdigital
Greece: Space Sport 5 HD
International: Onefootball, Bet365, GOLTV Play
Israel: Sports 3
Mexico: GolTV Latin America
Philippines: RTPi
Poland: RTPi, Eleven Sports 1 Poland
Portugal: RTP Africa, Sport TV1, Sport TV Multiscreen
Serbia: Arena Sport 1 Serbia
South Africa: RTPi
Spain: RTPi
Sweden: C More Sweden, RTPi, C More Mix
Switzerland: DAZN, Blue Sport, Blue Sport 6, RTPi, Sport1 Extra, RMC Sport 1, sportdigital
United Kingdom: RTPi
USA: GOLTV, RTPi, GolTV Spanish