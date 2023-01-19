The former Arsenal winger is suffering from ‘irreparable’ damage to his heart following a cardiac arrest near the end of 2022.

Marc Overmars lives in the memories of Arsenal and Premier League fans for his runs down the wings and his quick passes and thinking during The Gunners 1997/98 Premier League winning season. Overmars would also play for big clubs such as Ajax and Barcelona among others.

His international career saw the speedy winger play 86 times for the Netherlands and score 17 goals, playing in the 1994 and 1998 World Cups. Recently Overmars had to resign from his position as Director of Football at Ajax due to sending inappropriate messages to female colleagues, that was back in February of 2022.

Then on December 30th the 49-year-old suffered what was thought to be a mild stroke but turned out to be much more serious. Here is what the doctors had to say about Marc Overmars heart condition.

Update on health of Marc Overmars

According to De Telegraaf, Overmars heart is only able to pump blood at 30 percent of its normal volume, part of his heart muscle has died due to complications during the cardiac arrest that was misreported as a stroke. Overmars at the moment has lost the capacity to pump blood at the normal rate and has been reduced by 70 percent his heart’s capacity.

Overmars stated to the media: "That's right. I have to take it easy and move forward one step at a time." Before suffering his cardiac arrest Overmars was acting as Belgian side Royal Antwerp 's director of football.

