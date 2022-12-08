Everyone in the soccer world is watching the Qatar 2022 World Cup, but clubs must think in the rest of the season. That is why Arsenal will take on Lyon at Al Maktoum Stadium in a friendly game. The Dubai Super Cup will also have Liverpool and Milan. Read along to find out how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
Arsenal have been one of the surprises in the Premier League so far. They always have talent that promises a lot on paper, although this time they played well as a team too. The good performances translated into a great first half that has the Gunners as the leaders of the EPL. Some bad news for the coach Mikel Arteta was the recent injury of Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesús.
Lyon are one the other end when it comes to their possibilities. The Ligue 1 side will not be fighting for the title since they are 20 points away from PSG. Their goal now is to finish in the top 4, for which they must improve soon. They won two games out of their last 10, so the break may have arrived on time for them.
Arsenal vs Lyon: Kick-Off Time
Arsenal will clash with Lyon at Al Maktoum Stadium in a 2022 friendly game this Thursday, December 8.
Arsenal vs Lyon: TV Channel and Live Streaming
