Arsenal and Manchester City will face against each other in what will be the Matchday 12 of the 2022/2023 Premier League. Here you will find the possible lineups of both teams for this interesting game.

The Premier League will dress up to present what is probably one of the most transcendental games of this 2022/2023 season: nothing but the first two of the standings face each other, in what will be a very intense match in the fight for the first place between the two main candidates to be champions.

On the one hand, the current leaders, Arsenal, who come from an unproductive Matchday 23, since they drew 1-1 against Brentford. For their part, Manchester City beat Aston Villa 3-1, leaving them just 3 points behind. If they win, the "Gunners" would get a 6 difference, and if the victory goes to the "Citizens", they would equalize at the top (although Arsenal with one game less).

Arsenal probable lineup

Mohamed Elneny will not be available due to different injuries. Emile Smith Rowe (thigh) and Reiss Nelson (hamstring) began training, though Arteta would not yet consider them for starters. For that reason, the team would be similar as against Brentford.

Arsenal possible lineup: Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Xhaka, Partey; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Jesus.

Manchester City probable lineup

The big question for Guardiola is whether Erling Haaland will be able to play, whom they will wait for until the last minute. If he does not arrive in condition, Julian Alvarez would be his replacement.

Manchester City possible lineup: Ederson; Lewis, Dias, Laporte, Ake; De Bruyne, Rodri, Gundogan; Mahrez, Haaland, Grealish.

