NFL News: Patriots’ next head coach could be a former player who won three Super Bowl with Tom Brady

The New England Patriots no longer have a head coach, but they could find a new one in a veteran who was recently working as a coach for an NFL team and also has extensive experience as a player, having won multiple Super Bowls alongside Tom Brady.
According to a report from Aditi Kinkhabwala, Mike Vrabel is the former player who could take the reins of the Patriots, as he may have used his alleged talks with the Jets as a facade to pressure New England into parting ways with Mayo.
Developing story…
