Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Bo Nix delivers strong response to critics who doubted the Broncos’ playoff chances

Despite starting the 2024 season with losses, Bo Nix didn’t hesitate for a second to set the record straight with those who doubted the Denver Broncos, who ultimately made it to the postseason.

Bo Nix, quarterback for the Denver Broncos
© Ian Maule/Getty ImagesBo Nix, quarterback for the Denver Broncos

By Richard Tovar

Bo Nix didn’t have the best season among NFL quarterbacks, but he was certainly pivotal in leading the Denver Broncos to the postseason, proving the doubters wrong. Recently, he sent a message to silence those critics.

According to Nix’s comments after the game against the Chiefs, he addressed his critics, saying, “Opening the season, nobody expected us to do this, but we didn’t really listen to that.” It’s worth noting that the Broncos lost in the first two weeks against the Seahawks and Steelers.

Advertisement

Developing story…

richard tovar
Richard Tovar

ALSO READ

Patriots’ next HC could be a former player who won 3x Super Bowl with Brady
NFL

Patriots’ next HC could be a former player who won 3x Super Bowl with Brady

Tyreek Hill sends strong message about his future with the Dolphins for next season
NFL

Tyreek Hill sends strong message about his future with the Dolphins for next season

Not Michael Jordan: Utah Jazz Legend Karl Malone names the greatest NBA player of all time
NBA

Not Michael Jordan: Utah Jazz Legend Karl Malone names the greatest NBA player of all time

Russell Wilson issues strong warning to Ravens before playoffs game against Steelers
NFL

Russell Wilson issues strong warning to Ravens before playoffs game against Steelers

Better Collective Logo