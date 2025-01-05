NFL News: Bo Nix delivers strong response to critics who doubted the Broncos’ playoff chances

Bo Nix didn’t have the best season among NFL quarterbacks, but he was certainly pivotal in leading the Denver Broncos to the postseason, proving the doubters wrong. Recently, he sent a message to silence those critics.

According to Nix’s comments after the game against the Chiefs, he addressed his critics, saying, “Opening the season, nobody expected us to do this, but we didn’t really listen to that.” It’s worth noting that the Broncos lost in the first two weeks against the Seahawks and Steelers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Developing story…