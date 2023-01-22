Arsenal and Manchester United will clash off today at Emirates Stadium in the 21st round of the 2022-23 Premier League season. Check out here the lineups for this Manchester derby match.

Matchday 21 of the 2022-23 Premier League season will feature a matchup between Manchester United and league leaders Arsenal today at London's Emirates Stadium. Here, you will find the confirmed lineups of both teams that will appear in this English Premier League derby soccer game. You can watch the game on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States and on fuboTV Canada in Canada.

This will be their 62nd encounter in the English Premier League. It's no secret that the Red Devils are the favorite in these matchups, as they have won 26 of their previous meetings. However, the Gunners have also won 17, and the other 18 games have resulted in a stalemate.

The last time these two teams met was in Manchester on September 4, 2022, when the Red Devils came out on top, 3-1. When these two teams meet again in the Premier League in the 2022/2023 season, it should be an even more thrilling contest.

Arsenal lineup

The Arsenal starting lineup will be decided without the help of Gabriel Jesus, who has been sidelined for many weeks with a knee injury. While Reiss Nelson is still recovering from a hamstring injury, Mohamed Elneny and Cedric Soares have picked up knocks and will need to be evaluated before returning to the lineup on Sunday.

In addition, their latest reinforcement, Leandro Trossard is ready and available to face Manchester United, as announced by Mikel Arteta.

Arsenal XI:

Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Xhaka, Partey; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Nketiah.

Manchester United lineup

There was widespread dismay among Manchester United supporters as Casemiro ruthlessly scythed down Wilfried Zaha at Selhurst Park, earning him a fifth yellow card of the season and a ban from this pivotal matchup. Since then, it looks likely that Fred will be tasked with joining Eriksen in the center, while Jadon Sancho has returned to training after completing an individual program but is still not in line for a starting role.

Axel Tuanzebe and Donny van de Beek are still sidelined, although Jack Butland will return to the bench after missing the match against his parent club. Diogo Dalot and Anthony Martial will also need to be evaluated for their respective injuries.

Manchester United XI:

De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Lisandro Martínez, Shaw; Eriksen, McTominay; Antony, Bruno Fernandes, Rashford; Weghorst.