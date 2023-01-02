Arsenal will face Newcastle for Matchday 19 of the 2022/2023 Premier League. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Arsenal vs Newcastle: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2022/2023 Premier League in your country

Arsenal will play against Newcastle the Matchday 19 of the 2022/2023 Premier League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through FuboTV (free trial), and in Canada, on FuboTV Canada.

Undoubtedly one of the most interesting games this Matchday 19 of the 2022/2023 Premier League will have. On the one hand, they will play the current leaders of the PL, Arsenal, who after their 4-2 victory against Brighton and Hove reached 43 points. In addition, they had great help from Everton, who equalized 1-1 against Manchester City.

Now the difference is 7 points, with which they will seek to continue stretching that difference. They will not have it easy since their rivals will be Newcastle, a team that has improved a lot this season and is already fighting for the first places. Of course, they want a victory against the leaders with which they can discount the difference and stay on top.

Arsenal vs Newcastle: Kick-Off Time

Arsenal will receive Newcastle for the Matchday 19 of the 2022/2023 Premier League this Tuesday, January 3 at the Emirates Stadium in London, England.

Argentina: 4:45 PM

Australia: 5:45 AM (January 2)

Bangladesh: 1:45 AM (January 2)

Belgium: 8:45 PM

Brazil: 4:45 PM

Cameroon: 10:45 PM

Canada: 4:45 PM (EDT)

Costa Rica: 3:45 PM

Croatia: 8:45 PM

Denmark: 8:45 PM

Ecuador: 2:45 PM

Egypt: 9:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Ghana: 7:45 PM

India: 1:15 AM (January 2)

Indonesia: 2:45 AM (January 2)

Iran: 11:15 PM

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Israel: 9:45 PM

Italy: 8:45 PM

Jamaica: 2:45 PM

Japan: 4:45 AM (January 2)

Kenya: 10:45 PM

Malaysia: 3:45 AM (January 2)

Mexico: 1:45 PM

Morocco: 7:45 PM

Netherlands: 8:45 PM

New Zealand: 7:45 AM (January 2)

Nigeria: 8:45 PM

Norway: 8:45 PM

Poland: 8:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Qatar: 10:45 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10:45 PM

Senegal: 7:45 PM

Serbia: 8:45 PM

Singapore: 3:45 AM (January 2)

South Africa: 10:45 PM

South Korea: 4:45 AM (January 2)

Spain: 8:45 PM

Sweden: 8:45 PM

Switzerland: 8:45 PM

Tanzania: 10:45 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 3:45 PM

Tunisia: 7:45 PM

Uganda: 10:45 PM

UAE: 9:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

Arsenal vs Newcastle: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina

Australia: Optus Sports

Belgium: VOOsport World 1

Brazil: Star+

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Costa Rica: Paramount+

Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia

Denmark: V Sport Ultra HD, Viaplay Denmark, TV3+ HD

Ecuador: Star+, ESPN

Egypt: beIN Sports English, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD

France: Channel+ Foot

Germany: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport Top Event, WOW, Sky Go

India: JioTV, Hotstar VIP

Indonesia: Vidio

Iran: TOD, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1

Ireland: Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Premier League, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event, BBC Radio 5 Live

Israel: Sports 2

Italy: Sky Sport One, Sky Sport 4K, SKY Go Italia, NOW TV

Jamaica: csport.tv

Japan: SPOTV NOW JAPAN

Malaysia: Astro Go, Astro SuperSport 3, sooka

Mexico: Paramount+

Morocco: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: Sky Sports NOW

Norway: Viaplay Norway, V Sport Premier League, V Sport Ultra HD

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Qatar: beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN 4K Arabia

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serbia: Arena Sport 2P

Singapore: StarHub TV+

Spain: DAZN, DAZN1, Movistar+

Sweden: V Sport Premium, V Sport Ultra HD, Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: Sky Sport Top Event, Sky Sport Premier League

Trinidad and Tobago: csport.tv

Tunisia: TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports Premium 1

United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United Kingdom: Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event, BBC Radio 5 Live, Sky Ultra HD, SKY GO Extra

USA: FuboTV (free trial), Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, nbcsports.com, UNIVERSO NOW, NBC Sports App, USA Network, SiriusXM FC, UNIVERSO.

