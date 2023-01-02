Arsenal will play against Newcastle the Matchday 19 of the 2022/2023 Premier League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through FuboTV (free trial), and in Canada, on FuboTV Canada.
Undoubtedly one of the most interesting games this Matchday 19 of the 2022/2023 Premier League will have. On the one hand, they will play the current leaders of the PL, Arsenal, who after their 4-2 victory against Brighton and Hove reached 43 points. In addition, they had great help from Everton, who equalized 1-1 against Manchester City.
Now the difference is 7 points, with which they will seek to continue stretching that difference. They will not have it easy since their rivals will be Newcastle, a team that has improved a lot this season and is already fighting for the first places. Of course, they want a victory against the leaders with which they can discount the difference and stay on top.
Arsenal vs Newcastle: Kick-Off Time
Arsenal will receive Newcastle for the Matchday 19 of the 2022/2023 Premier League this Tuesday, January 3 at the Emirates Stadium in London, England.
Argentina: 4:45 PM
Australia: 5:45 AM (January 2)
Bangladesh: 1:45 AM (January 2)
Belgium: 8:45 PM
Brazil: 4:45 PM
Cameroon: 10:45 PM
Canada: 4:45 PM (EDT)
Costa Rica: 3:45 PM
Croatia: 8:45 PM
Denmark: 8:45 PM
Ecuador: 2:45 PM
Egypt: 9:45 PM
France: 8:45 PM
Germany: 8:45 PM
Ghana: 7:45 PM
India: 1:15 AM (January 2)
Indonesia: 2:45 AM (January 2)
Iran: 11:15 PM
Ireland: 7:45 PM
Israel: 9:45 PM
Italy: 8:45 PM
Jamaica: 2:45 PM
Japan: 4:45 AM (January 2)
Kenya: 10:45 PM
Malaysia: 3:45 AM (January 2)
Mexico: 1:45 PM
Morocco: 7:45 PM
Netherlands: 8:45 PM
New Zealand: 7:45 AM (January 2)
Nigeria: 8:45 PM
Norway: 8:45 PM
Poland: 8:45 PM
Portugal: 7:45 PM
Qatar: 10:45 PM
Saudi Arabia: 10:45 PM
Senegal: 7:45 PM
Serbia: 8:45 PM
Singapore: 3:45 AM (January 2)
South Africa: 10:45 PM
South Korea: 4:45 AM (January 2)
Spain: 8:45 PM
Sweden: 8:45 PM
Switzerland: 8:45 PM
Tanzania: 10:45 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 3:45 PM
Tunisia: 7:45 PM
Uganda: 10:45 PM
UAE: 9:45 PM
UK: 7:45 PM
United States: 2:45 PM (ET)
Arsenal vs Newcastle: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina
Australia: Optus Sports
Belgium: VOOsport World 1
Brazil: Star+
Canada: fuboTV Canada
Costa Rica: Paramount+
Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia
Denmark: V Sport Ultra HD, Viaplay Denmark, TV3+ HD
Ecuador: Star+, ESPN
Egypt: beIN Sports English, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD
France: Channel+ Foot
Germany: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport Top Event, WOW, Sky Go
India: JioTV, Hotstar VIP
Indonesia: Vidio
Iran: TOD, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1
Ireland: Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Premier League, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event, BBC Radio 5 Live
Israel: Sports 2
Italy: Sky Sport One, Sky Sport 4K, SKY Go Italia, NOW TV
Jamaica: csport.tv
Japan: SPOTV NOW JAPAN
Malaysia: Astro Go, Astro SuperSport 3, sooka
Mexico: Paramount+
Morocco: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand: Sky Sports NOW
Norway: Viaplay Norway, V Sport Premier League, V Sport Ultra HD
Poland: Viaplay Poland
Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal
Qatar: beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN 4K Arabia
Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Serbia: Arena Sport 2P
Singapore: StarHub TV+
Spain: DAZN, DAZN1, Movistar+
Sweden: V Sport Premium, V Sport Ultra HD, Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland: Sky Sport Top Event, Sky Sport Premier League
Trinidad and Tobago: csport.tv
Tunisia: TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports Premium 1
United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
United Kingdom: Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event, BBC Radio 5 Live, Sky Ultra HD, SKY GO Extra
USA: FuboTV (free trial), Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, nbcsports.com, UNIVERSO NOW, NBC Sports App, USA Network, SiriusXM FC, UNIVERSO.