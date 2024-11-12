MLB News: Aaron Boone reveals role in Yankees' negotiations to keep Juan Soto

The New York Yankees' manager will play a key role in the primary strategy to retain Juan Soto. Aaron Boone also touched a crucial topic for the upcoming season.

Aaron Boone and the New York Yankees remain committed to keeping Juan Soto in pinstripes for the long term. Although Soto is currently a free agent, the Yankees’ manager recently revealed that he will play a significant role in the negotiations.

According to Boone, he will travel to California for a meeting with Juan Soto, where Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner will also be present. Together, they plan to convince the Dominican star to re-sign with the team.

“I’m planning on being there for that. As you guys know, I said it all year — obviously, what Juan did for us between the lines this year was pretty special. He put together a remarkable season. But equally, I was just impressed with the person. Really getting to know him, managing him, was a pleasure. I’ll be there next week. I certainly would love to have him back, obviously.”

Boone emphasized his desire to see Juan Soto in pinstripes moving forward but acknowledged that many other teams will be making offers to him as well. The manager is confident that the Yankees and the Steinbrenner family will do everything they can to build a strong team for the 2025 season.

Aaron Boone on Coaching Changes

While specific names have yet to be announced, Aaron Boone indicated there will be minimal changes to the coaching staff for the 2025 season. The manager confirmed, “We will have one for sure… we’ll see.” However, he expects most of the staff to remain intact.

What has been confirmed, though Boone chose not to comment on, is that the New York Mets have hired Desi Druschel from the Yankees’ pitching coaching staff for their upcoming season. Druschel had been with the Yankees since 2022.