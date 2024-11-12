MLB News: Aaron Boone sends clear message to Joe Kelly over Yankees criticism

The New York Yankees’ manager didn’t stay silent and had to clarify the situation regarding the comments made by Joe Kelly about the team, something Aaron Boone is no stranger to hearing.

Aaron Boone not only faced criticism after the 2024 World Series loss but also had to deal with negative remarks about the New York Yankees. One of the most vocal critics was Joe Kelly, who was still on the Los Angeles Dodgers roster at the time.

When asked if he was bothered by Kelly’s comments about the Yankees’ performance in the World Series, Boone admitted it bothered him “a little bit.” He acknowledged the Yankees’ poor performance in Game 5 but expressed pride in the team’s overall effort.

“The bottom line is, we didn’t play as we could, and obviously we had a tough inning in Game 5. That’s the ultimate disappointment. We tried not to get caught up in what other people are saying or doing, especially about certain places. Everyone has their opinion, and I’m very proud of what we do as a group,” Boone said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Joe Kelly had previously criticized the World Series matchup, calling it a mismatch and claiming the Yankees were more of an 8th or 9th seed playoff team. He argued that the Padres, Phillies, Mets, and Braves were better than the Yankees, and even the Guardians played better baseball. He also said the Dodgers played “regular baseball” without doing anything extraordinary.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Yankees’ 2024 World Series Stats

Despite Kelly’s comments, statistics show that the Yankees had a better batting average (.212) compared to the Dodgers’ .206 in the five games. The Yankees also hit 9 home runs to the Dodgers’ 7, and scored 24 runs against 25 by LA. Statistically, the series wasn’t as much of a mismatch.

Advertisement

see also MLB News: Aaron Boone reveals role in Yankees' negotiations to keep Juan Soto

Joe Kelly’s Future

Joe Kelly is currently a free agent, having earned $8 million with the Dodgers during the 2024 season. There have been no signs of a renewal with the Dodgers, but he remains available for the 2025 season.