Trending topics:
MLB

MLB News: Aaron Boone sends clear message to Joe Kelly over Yankees criticism

The New York Yankees’ manager didn’t stay silent and had to clarify the situation regarding the comments made by Joe Kelly about the team, something Aaron Boone is no stranger to hearing.

Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees walks back to the dugout after being ejected in the top of the seventh inning during the game against the Atlanta Braves at Yankee Stadium on June 22, 2024 in New York City. The Yankees defeated the Braves 8-3.
© Getty ImagesAaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees walks back to the dugout after being ejected in the top of the seventh inning during the game against the Atlanta Braves at Yankee Stadium on June 22, 2024 in New York City. The Yankees defeated the Braves 8-3.

By Richard Tovar

Aaron Boone not only faced criticism after the 2024 World Series loss but also had to deal with negative remarks about the New York Yankees. One of the most vocal critics was Joe Kelly, who was still on the Los Angeles Dodgers roster at the time.

When asked if he was bothered by Kelly’s comments about the Yankees’ performance in the World Series, Boone admitted it bothered him “a little bit.” He acknowledged the Yankees’ poor performance in Game 5 but expressed pride in the team’s overall effort.

“The bottom line is, we didn’t play as we could, and obviously we had a tough inning in Game 5. That’s the ultimate disappointment. We tried not to get caught up in what other people are saying or doing, especially about certain places. Everyone has their opinion, and I’m very proud of what we do as a group,” Boone said.

Advertisement

Joe Kelly had previously criticized the World Series matchup, calling it a mismatch and claiming the Yankees were more of an 8th or 9th seed playoff team. He argued that the Padres, Phillies, Mets, and Braves were better than the Yankees, and even the Guardians played better baseball. He also said the Dodgers played “regular baseball” without doing anything extraordinary.

Advertisement

Yankees’ 2024 World Series Stats

Despite Kelly’s comments, statistics show that the Yankees had a better batting average (.212) compared to the Dodgers’ .206 in the five games. The Yankees also hit 9 home runs to the Dodgers’ 7, and scored 24 runs against 25 by LA. Statistically, the series wasn’t as much of a mismatch.

Advertisement
MLB News: Aaron Boone reveals role in Yankees&#039; negotiations to keep Juan Soto

see also

MLB News: Aaron Boone reveals role in Yankees' negotiations to keep Juan Soto

Joe Kelly’s Future

Joe Kelly is currently a free agent, having earned $8 million with the Dodgers during the 2024 season. There have been no signs of a renewal with the Dodgers, but he remains available for the 2025 season.

richard tovar
Richard Tovar

ALSO READ

NHL News: Sidney Crosby makes big admission after Penguins’ 7-1 loss to Dallas
NHL

NHL News: Sidney Crosby makes big admission after Penguins’ 7-1 loss to Dallas

NFL News: Mike McDaniel makes something clear to Dolphins players after Week 10 victory
NFL

NFL News: Mike McDaniel makes something clear to Dolphins players after Week 10 victory

MLB News: Aaron Boone reveals role in Yankees' negotiations to keep Juan Soto
MLB

MLB News: Aaron Boone reveals role in Yankees' negotiations to keep Juan Soto

Where to watch Daniil Medvedev vs Alex de Minaur live for free in the USA: ATP World Tour Finals 2024
Sports

Where to watch Daniil Medvedev vs Alex de Minaur live for free in the USA: ATP World Tour Finals 2024

Better Collective Logo