NHL News: Sidney Crosby makes big admission after Penguins’ 7-1 loss to Dallas

Penguins' captain Sidney Crosby had to be candid about what went wrong in his team's crushing loss to the Dallas Stars, where he failed to score a goal during the game.

The Pittsburgh Penguins suffered a tough 7-1 home loss to the Dallas Stars, marking their second blowout defeat of the 2024-25 season in november. Sidney Crosby stepped up after the game to address what went wrong during the visitors’ relentless rally.

In his postgame remarks, the Penguins’ captain acknowledged that the team fell behind early and started chasing the game. “We just got behind and started chasing. You do that against a dangerous team, it can get ugly, and that’s what happened,” said Crosby, who logged nearly 18 minutes of ice time.

Crosby explained that he and his teammates tried to win a period but were hindered by costly mistakes. “We just try to go win a period. We make mistakes like that, and it’s tough, but you have to play through it,” he added.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Despite the loss, Sdiney Crosby emphasized that the team had been playing well earlier in the week. “I don’t think this game reflects how we’ve played lately. It’s frustrating; when you look at wins and losses, we’re not where we want to be. But I think leading up to this, we were doing a lot of good things.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Video Highlights: Dallas Scores 6 Goals in One Period

The first period was a nightmare for the Penguins as Dallas launched an unstoppable rally starting just three minutes into the game with a goal by Matt Duchene, capping it off with a power-play goal from Tyler Seguin at 18:39.

Advertisement

Penguins’ November Record

The Penguins are now 2-2-1 in November, with this defeat adding to their earlier shootout loss to the Islanders on November 5. They’ll look to bounce back in their next game on November 13 against the Detroit Red Wings at home.

Advertisement