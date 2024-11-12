NBA News: Mavs' Klay Thompson follows Scottie Pippen’s playbook for redemption in Dallas

Klay Thompson‘s return to Golden State will be one of the highlights of the season. Following his departure from the Warriors, he signed with the Dallas Mavericks, where he seeks to emulate Scottie Pippen‘s late-career move by joining a new team during the final stages of his NBA journey.

In a recent press conference, Klay Thompson appeared distant when asked about his return to what was once his home, suggesting that the farewell between him and the Warriors might not have been especially warm.

On The Hoop Collective, ESPN’s Tim MacMahon revealed how Thompson draws inspiration from the Hall of Famer. “He brought it up when he first got here, and I asked about it again,” MacMahon said. “Scottie Pippen going to the (Portland) Trail Blazers. He was living in Portland as a kid at the time, and he said it was one of the best days of his life. The Trail Blazers didn’t win a title, but (Scottie) was three minutes away from the (NBA) Finals, as he said”.

“He was 34, same as Klay now, and I mentioned it because Scottie Pippen’s success in Portland is something that Klay pointed to as an inspiration. I said, ‘Well, can you kind of relate to the way things ended with him in Chicago?’ and he was like, ‘I can’t say that—not to that degree,’ is what he said. Again, I think he doesn’t want to express any kind of bitterness publicly.”

Klay Thompson #31 of the Dallas Mavericks gestures after a thiree pointer against the Houston Rockets in the second half of a basketball game at American Airlines Center on October 31, 2024 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

A change of scenery for Thompson

While his numbers haven’t been spectacular so far, Thompson’s experience and ability to shoot from long range remain valuable assets for the Mavericks. The upcoming matchup between the Dallas Mavericks and Warriors will be a special moment for him. Draymond Green’s recent comments, describing Thompson’s departure as a blemish on his career, add an extra layer of tension to this encounter.

A new chapter in Klay Thompson’s career

Despite the challenges and criticism, Thompson is determined to prove himself in Dallas. His experience and leadership will be critical to the Mavericks’ success. Against the Golden State Warriors this NBA season, Thompson will look to seize the opportunity to show that he still has much to offer.