NFL News: Mike McDaniel makes something clear to Dolphins players after Week 10 victory

The Miami Dolphins secured their first win of November in Week 10, marking their second road victory since the start of the season. Head coach Mike McDaniel was visibly enthusiastic during the post-game press conference and took the opportunity to clarify a few things.

According to McDaniel, the Dolphins‘ 23-15 win showcased one of their best collective performances this season, something he sees as crucial for the team’s recovery. “I thought collectively it was the best execution of what we’re trying to get done… I think’s that something we can build upon moving forward.”



He emphasized that this victory should be a turning point, adding that the players felt more confident with several key teammates returning from injuries. “I think the guys felt a lot of confidence in terms of where they were building and then getting a couple guys back, key guys,” McDaniel said.

Beyond the head coach’s comments, veteran defensive lineman Calais Campbell also sent a clear message to his teammates, urging them to capitalize on the momentum from the win. “Football’s a game of momentum… this is the kind of game that you can use to spark a run,” Campbell stated. The Dolphins now hold a 3-6 record.

Robert Griffin III’s Reaction to the Dolphins

Former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III weighed in on the Dolphins’ situation, noting that the team performs much better with Tua Tagovailoa at the helm. “Miami isn’t your normal 3-6 team. With Tua back, they have better energy and confidence on both sides of the ball. They aren’t out of the playoff hunt, and it’s gonna be a wild last half of the season,” RGIII commented.

Dolphins’ Standings and Next Game

After their win over the Los Angeles Rams, the Miami Dolphins are now in second place in the AFC East and sit in the tenth spot overall in the “in the hunt” category for the playoffs. However, they are still trailing behind the 5th and 7th spots needed for a wild card berth. The Dolphins’ next game will be a home matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 17.