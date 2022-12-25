Arsenal will receive West Ham at Emirates Stadium on Matchday 17 of the 2022-2023 Premier League trying to solidify their good lead. Read along to know how to watch this match on TV or live stream in your country.

The 2022-2023 Premier League has a surprise leader in Arsenal and now they will battle West Ham at Emirates Stadium on Matchday 17. Find out how to watch the game on TV or live stream in your country. If you are in the US, it will be available on fuboTV (free trial).

Arsenal have been almost perfect this season mainly in the Premier League. They only have one loss against Manchester United and a tie vs Southampton, but out of that they got a dozen wins. Their defensive half was the key to their success given they allowed the least number of goals so far, and they went to the break with three games finishing with a clean sheet.

For West Ham it has been the opposite so far based on where they stand now. Since only one point separates them from the relegation, they need to pick up the pace on time. Taking a win here would be shocking given the Hammers only have one victory on the road in the EPL.

Arsenal vs West Ham: Kick-Off Time

Arsenal will receive West Ham at Emirates Stadium on Matchday 17 of the 2022-2023 Premier League this Monday, December 26.

Argentina: 5:00 PM

Australia: 7:00 AM (December 27)

Bangladesh: 02:00 AM (December 27)

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 5:00 PM

Cameroon: 9:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM

Costa Rica: 2:00 PM

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Ecuador: 3:00 PM

Egypt: 10:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 8:00 PM

India: 1:30 AM (December 27)

Indonesia: 04:00 AM (December 27)

Iran: 11:30 PM

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 11:00 PM

Italy: 10:00 PM

Jamaica: 3:00 PM

Japan: 5:00 AM (December 27)

Kenya: 11:00 PM

Malaysia: 4:00 AM (December 27)

Mexico: 2:00 PM

Morocco: 9:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 9:00 AM (December 27)

Nigeria: 9:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Qatar: 11:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM

Senegal: 8:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 4:00 AM (December 27)

South Africa: 10:00 PM

South Korea: 5:00 AM (December 27)

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

Tanzania: 11:00 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 4:00 PM

Tunisia: 9:00 PM

Uganda: 11:00 PM

UAE: 12:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET)

Arsenal vs West Ham: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina

Australia: Optus Sport

Belgium: Play Sports, Play Sports 1, VOOsport World 1

Brazil: Star+

Cameroon: Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Costa Rica: Paramount+

Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia

Denmark: See, Viaplay Denmark

Ecuador: ESPN, Star+

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1

France: Canal+ Foot

Germany: Sky Go, Sky Sport Top Event, Sky Sport Premier League, WOW

Ghana: Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique

India: JioTV, Hotstar VIP

Indonesia: SCTV, Vidio

Iran: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, TOD

Ireland: TalkSport Radio UK, Premier Sports 1, BBC Radio 5 Live

Israel: Sport 1

Italy: NOW TV, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Football

Jamaica: Csport.tv

Japan: SPOTV NOW JAPAN

Malaysia: sooka, Astro Supersport, Astro Go

Mexico: Paramount+

Morocco: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW

Nigeria: Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique

Norway: V Sport Premier League, Viaplay Norway

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Qatar: beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Senegal: Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P

Singapore: StarHub TV+, 221 Hub Premier 1

Spain: Movistar+, DAZN 1, DAZN

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Premium

Switzerland: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport Top Event

Trinidad and Tobago: Csport.tv

Tunisia: beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

UAE: beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

UK: BBC Radio 5 Live, Amazon Prime Video, TalkSport Radio UK

United States: FuboTV (free trial), Peacock, SiriusXM FC