The 2022-2023 Premier League has a surprise leader in Arsenal and now they will battle West Ham at Emirates Stadium on Matchday 17. Find out how to watch the game on TV or live stream in your country. If you are in the US, it will be available on fuboTV (free trial).
Arsenal have been almost perfect this season mainly in the Premier League. They only have one loss against Manchester United and a tie vs Southampton, but out of that they got a dozen wins. Their defensive half was the key to their success given they allowed the least number of goals so far, and they went to the break with three games finishing with a clean sheet.
For West Ham it has been the opposite so far based on where they stand now. Since only one point separates them from the relegation, they need to pick up the pace on time. Taking a win here would be shocking given the Hammers only have one victory on the road in the EPL.
Arsenal vs West Ham: Kick-Off Time
Arsenal will receive West Ham at Emirates Stadium on Matchday 17 of the 2022-2023 Premier League this Monday, December 26.
Argentina: 5:00 PM
Australia: 7:00 AM (December 27)
Bangladesh: 02:00 AM (December 27)
Belgium: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 5:00 PM
Cameroon: 9:00 PM
Canada: 3:00 PM
Costa Rica: 2:00 PM
Croatia: 9:00 PM
Denmark: 9:00 PM
Ecuador: 3:00 PM
Egypt: 10:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Ghana: 8:00 PM
India: 1:30 AM (December 27)
Indonesia: 04:00 AM (December 27)
Iran: 11:30 PM
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Israel: 11:00 PM
Italy: 10:00 PM
Jamaica: 3:00 PM
Japan: 5:00 AM (December 27)
Kenya: 11:00 PM
Malaysia: 4:00 AM (December 27)
Mexico: 2:00 PM
Morocco: 9:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
New Zealand: 9:00 AM (December 27)
Nigeria: 9:00 PM
Norway: 9:00 PM
Poland: 9:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Qatar: 11:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM
Senegal: 8:00 PM
Serbia: 9:00 PM
Singapore: 4:00 AM (December 27)
South Africa: 10:00 PM
South Korea: 5:00 AM (December 27)
Spain: 9:00 PM
Sweden: 9:00 PM
Switzerland: 9:00 PM
Tanzania: 11:00 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 4:00 PM
Tunisia: 9:00 PM
Uganda: 11:00 PM
UAE: 12:00 PM
UK: 8:00 PM
United States: 3:00 PM (ET)
Arsenal vs West Ham: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina
Australia: Optus Sport
Belgium: Play Sports, Play Sports 1, VOOsport World 1
Brazil: Star+
Cameroon: Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique
Canada: fuboTV Canada
Costa Rica: Paramount+
Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia
Denmark: See, Viaplay Denmark
Ecuador: ESPN, Star+
Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1
France: Canal+ Foot
Germany: Sky Go, Sky Sport Top Event, Sky Sport Premier League, WOW
Ghana: Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique
India: JioTV, Hotstar VIP
Indonesia: SCTV, Vidio
Iran: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, TOD
Ireland: TalkSport Radio UK, Premier Sports 1, BBC Radio 5 Live
Israel: Sport 1
Italy: NOW TV, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Football
Jamaica: Csport.tv
Japan: SPOTV NOW JAPAN
Malaysia: sooka, Astro Supersport, Astro Go
Mexico: Paramount+
Morocco: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW
Nigeria: Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique
Norway: V Sport Premier League, Viaplay Norway
Poland: Viaplay Poland
Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal
Qatar: beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Senegal: Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique
Serbia: Arena Sport 1P
Singapore: StarHub TV+, 221 Hub Premier 1
Spain: Movistar+, DAZN 1, DAZN
Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Premium
Switzerland: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport Top Event
Trinidad and Tobago: Csport.tv
Tunisia: beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
UAE: beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
UK: BBC Radio 5 Live, Amazon Prime Video, TalkSport Radio UK
United States: FuboTV (free trial), Peacock, SiriusXM FC