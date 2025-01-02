MLB Rumors: Yankees target three-time all-star in potential deal with Twins

The New York Yankees have made significant roster changes this MLB offseason, adding seasoned veterans like Max Fried, Cody Bellinger, and Paul Goldschmidt. However, the team’s efforts might not stop there, as they are reportedly interested in acquiring a talented infielder from the Minnesota Twins.

With Gleyber Torres departing and Anthony Rizzo entering free agency, the Yankees are actively reconfiguring their infield. While DJ LeMahieu remains an internal option, his recent injuries and declining performance raise doubts about his reliability. As a result, Yankees management is seriously exploring external solutions, with Carlos Correa emerging as a potential target.

According to NorthJersey.com analyst Pete Caldera, the Yankees might be willing to trade three of their top six prospects—George Lombard Jr., Chase Hampton, and Will Warren—to acquire Correa.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Dealing with the disappointing Twins, the Yankees acquire Carlos Correa and install him at third base, in a trade that sends prospects George Lombard Jr., Chase Hampton and Will Warren to Minnesota,” Caldera suggested.

: Carlos Correa #4 of the Minnesota Twins reacts after hitting a solo home run off Drew Thorpe #33 of the Chicago White Sox (not pictured) during the sixth inning at Guaranteed Rate Field on July 10, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Carlos Correa: An Experienced All-Star

Correa, a three-time All-Star and Gold Glove winner, has been a standout shortstop throughout his career. However, his potential role on the Yankees would likely be at third base, offering flexibility to the infield.

Advertisement

see also MLB Rumors: Yankees eye potential trade with Rays to address second base issues

Securing Correa won’t be straightforward. He is currently in the third year of a six-year, $200 million contract with the Minnesota Twins, making the trade’s success contingent on a highly attractive package.

Advertisement

A High-Cost but High-Reward Investment

While acquiring Correa would come at a steep price, his potential impact could be transformative for the Yankees. With a .275 batting average and an impressive .310/.388/.517 offensive line in 2024, Correa’s performance highlights his ability to elevate any lineup in the MLB.

For the Yankees, Correa could be the final piece in building a championship-caliber infield, but the cost of the deal will test their resolve in pursuing this high-stakes acquisition.

Advertisement