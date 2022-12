Atletico Madrid and Elche will clash off on Thursday at Metropolitano Stadium in the 15th round of the 2022-23 La Liga season. Find out here the kick-off time, and how to watch it or live stream free in different parts of the world.

Atletico Madrid vs Elche: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream free 2022-2023 La Liga in your country

Elche will travel to Madrid to meet with Atletico Madrid at Metropolitano Stadium on Matchday 15 of the 2022-23 La Liga season on Thursday, September 3, 2022. Here you can find the kick-off time of this Spanish league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country.

This will be their 47th league meeting. No surprises here as Atletico de Madrid have been the absolute favorites in head-to-head duels, winning 29 games so far; Elche have celebrated a victory eight times to this day, and nine matches have ended in a draw so far.

Their most recent game was played on May 11, 2022, when Atleti won comfortably 2-0 away in Elche during the previous term. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the new 2022/2023 La Liga season.

Atletico Madrid vs Elche: Kick-off Time

Argentina: 5:30 PM

Australia: 7:30 AM (Next day)

Bangladesh: 2:30 AM (Next day)

Belgium: 9:30 PM

Brazil: 5:30 PM

Cameroon: 9:30 PM

Canada: 3:30 PM (ET)

Costa Rica: 2:30 PM

Croatia: 9:30 PM

Denmark: 9:30 PM

Ecuador: 3:30 PM

Egypt: 10:30 PM

France: 9:30 PM

Germany: 9:30 PM

Ghana: 8:30 PM

India: 12:15 AM

Indonesia: 2:30 AM (Next day)

Iran: 10:15 PM

Ireland: 8:30 PM

Israel: 10:30 PM

Italy: 9:30 PM

Jamaica: 3:30 PM

Japan: 5:30 AM (Next day)

Kenya: 11:30 PM

Malaysia: 4:30 AM (Next day)

Mexico: 2:30 PM

Morocco: 8:30 PM

Netherlands: 9:30 PM

New Zealand: 8:30 AM (Next day)

Nigeria: 8:30 PM

Norway: 9:30 PM

Poland: 9:30 PM

Portugal: 8:30 PM

Qatar: 11:30 PM

Saudi Arabia: 11:30 PM

Senegal: 8:30 PM

Serbia: 9:30 PM

Singapore: 4:30 AM (Next day)

South Africa: 10:30 PM

South Korea: 5:30 AM (Next day)

Spain: 9:30 PM

Sweden: 9:30 PM

Switzerland: 9:30 PM

Tanzania: 11:30 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 4:30 PM

Tunisia: 8:30 PM

Uganda: 11:30 PM

UAE: 12:30 AM (Next day)

UK: 8:30 PM

United States: 3:30 PM (ET)

Atletico Madrid vs Elche: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: T Sports

Belgium: Eleven Sports 1 Belgium, Play Sports

Brazil: GUIGO, ESPN, Star+, NOW NET e Claro

Cameroon: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MáXimo 3

Canada: TSN App, TSN.ca

Costa Rica: Sky HD, VIX+

Croatia: Arena Sport 6 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark

Ecuador: Star+, ESPN

Egypt: beIN Sports English 3, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

France: Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 2

Germany: DAZN, DAZN2

Ghana: SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

India: Voot Select, Sports18 HD, Sports18

Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, beIN Sports 3 Indonesia

Iran: beIN Sports English 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1, TOD

Ireland: LaLigaTV, Premier Player HD, Premier Sports 1

Italy: DAZN

Japan: DAZN

Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga ROA

Malaysia: sooka, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, beIN Sports Malaysia

Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English 3, TOD

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Select

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, SuperSport MáXimo 3

Norway: TV 2 Play, TV2 Sport Premium

Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland

Portugal: Eleven Sports 2 Portugal

Qatar: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1, TOD, beIN Sports English 3

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Senegal: SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore, StarHub TV+, beIN Sports Singapore

South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga, DStv App

Spain: Movistar Laliga 2, Movistar+, Movistar Laliga

Sweden: C More Sweden, C More Fotball, Discovery+

Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 8, Blue Sport 1

Tanzania: SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Tunisia: TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English 3

Uganda: SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English 3, beIN Sports HD 1

United Kingdom: Viaplay Sports 1, LaLigaTV

United States: ESPN+, ESPN Deportes