Atletico San Luis take on Chivas at Estadio Alfonso Lastras Ramírez in San Luis Potosí for the LIGA MX Clausura 2023. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Atletico San Luis vs Chivas: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch the LIGA MX Clausura 2023

Atletico San Luis and Chivas meet in the LIGA MX Clausura 2023. This game will take place at Estadio Alfonso Lastras Ramírez in San Luis Potosí. Both teams won their first games. Here is all the detailed information about this LIGA MX Clausura 2023 game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

Atletico San Luis couldn't make it to the 2022 Apertura playoffs, but they finished in the 13th spot of the standings with a record of 4-6-7. Atletico San Luis won their first game of the 2023 Clausura against Necaxa 2-3 on the road.

The ‘Rebaño’ (herd) had a bad start during the first phase of LIGA MX, 2022 Apertura, they closed that phase with a record of 5-7-5. But the good news is that they won the first game of the 2023 Clausura against Monterrey 1-0.

Atletico San Luis vs Chivas: Date

Atletico San Luis and Chivas play for the LIGA MX Clausura 2023 on Friday, January 13 at Estadio Alfonso Lastras Ramírez in San Luis Potosí. Both teams want to win their second game of the last phase, this game will probably end in a tie.

Atletico San Luis vs Chivas: Time by state in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Atletico San Luis vs Chivas at the LIGA MX Clausura 2023

This game for the LIGA MX Clausura 2023, Atletico San Luis and Chivas at the Estadio Alfonso Lastras Ramírez in San Luis Potosí on Friday, January 13, will be broadcast in the US by VIX+.